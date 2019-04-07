WWE News: Fan Rushes The Ring And Attacks Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart At WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

It was a scary moment during an otherwise incredible night for wrestling.

Saturday night was set to be a great night for so many professional wrestling talent as legends were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The 2019 class included two very deserving men in the iconic tag team known as the Hart Foundation, and many tuned in to hear stories shared from the past. Unfortunately, the night was temporarily interrupted by a fan who jumped the guardrail, hopped into the ring, and attacked Bret “Hitman” Hart.

The official website of WWE detailed the legendary tag team which included Hart and the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart who were incredibly deserving of the honor. On this evening, Neidhart’s daughter Natalya stood in the ring with Bret to give their acceptance speech and receive the honor.

After Natalya had spoken fondly of her father, fans in attendance and those watching on WWE Network were awaiting Bret Hart’s speech. A mere few minutes into his speech, there was a bit of commotion and a quick glimpse of an unknown man jumping into the ring and bear-hugging Hart as the screen turned black.

The video feed came back on about 30 seconds later and focused on the crowd as WWE never wants to show footage of a fan interfering in the action. Chants of “F**k him up!” filled the air as fans watched security take the man out of the building.

The man was dressed in a beanie and gray sweatshirt as he jumped into the ring and completely went after Bret Hart. As seen in the image above, Hart and Natalya had no idea what was going on as it all came about so very quickly.

Once the camera cut back to the ring, there were a number of current WWE superstars and legends in the ring. Hart was in the corner and being protected by those such as Big Show, Edge, Drake Maverick, Beth Phoenix, Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods, Tyson Kidd, and Heath Slater.

Slater could be seen grabbing something off of the podium and throwing it to the side in frustration. Kidd was obviously going to be out there as he is married to Natalya and wanted to protect his wife.

As the camera focused back on the ring and things began to calm down, fans and superstars in the crowd could be seen watching the fan be taken out of the building. Drake Maverick then stepped u to the mic and said, “Pay no attention to that man and let’s keep this going.”

As Hart stepped back up to the podium, Natalya grabbed the mic and said, “It’s time to get back to our speech.”

Usually, the podium for the WWE Hall of Fame is up on a stage with everyone in the audience out in front of them. This year, the podium is set up in a ring where the inductees are surrounded by people on all sides. After a fan jumped in the ring to attack Bret “Hitman” Hart during his speech, this whole set-up may be given some thought for next year.