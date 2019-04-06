‘Shazam!’ Spoilers: Post-Credits Scenes Set Up Sequel And More DCEU Connections

Shazam! is the newest comic book superhero movie to be strutting its stuff in theaters, and doing so wonderfully, as per a previous The Inquisitr report. As with any superhero movies, there are, of course, post-credits scenes that either set up a future movie or provide some hilarious jokes to end the film. In the case of Shazam!, it’s both. Not to mention, it makes even more connections to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Shazam! is the story of a young boy, Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who is chosen to be bestowed with the powers of an ancient Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) to be his champion against a corrupt world. When reciting the name of the Wizard, the boy gains God-like powers, as he transforms into a grown-up hero named Shazam (Zachary Levi). The film has been getting positive reviews, and is a genuinely entertaining movie to be enjoyed by all ages, as per Common Sense Media.

With a positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 91 percent, Shazam! looks to be another huge success for Warner Bros. The end of the movie reveals two post-credits scenes, one in the mid-credits, after a stylized, and fun animated credit sequence plays, while the second appears as a post-credits scene at the end.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Please be warned as the climax and plot points of Shazam! will be discussed going forward, so a spoiler warning is in effect from here on out.

The first mid-credits scene features the villain of the movie, Dr. Sivanna (Mark Strong), now safely behind bars, frantically etching out the symbols of Shazam onto his prison walls. It seems that he is attempting to find his way back to the Rock of Eternity, similarly to how he was able to earlier in the film. However, Sivanna is approached by a silly and unthreatening looking caterpillar, who wishes to recruit him in his larger plans. The scene ends with the caterpillar, voiced by Shazam! director David F. Sandberg, proclaiming his plans of domination in an ominous threat.

The caterpillar was seen earlier in a scene inside the Rock of Eternity, and is actually a DC Comics supervillain known as Mister Mind, as comprehensively outlined by IGN. The villain is the leader of his own supervillain cabal, known as the Monster Society of Evil, as well as an alien from Venus, stuck in the body of a caterpillar. When speaking to IGN, producer Peter Safran discussed why he chose to include this small and almost silly villain in Shazam!.

“The reason we put that character [Mister Mind] in there, and we have that scene is, we just love the idea, we love this character. The idea that he’s this criminal mastermind, but in the body of a space worm, is just f***ing hilarious to us.”

The final end-credits scene comes all the way at the end, and features Shazam speaking to a goldfish in a bowl, as an extended trial of his potential powers. He pretends to communicate with the fish, only to reveal that he’s kidding, as he derogatorily jokes about what a useless power talking to fish would be. However, he is quickly scolded and reminded by Freddy (Zack Dylan Grazer) about the entire ending of DCEU’s previous huge hit, Aquaman, who can talk to fish.

It’s a humorous end to the movie, while also solidifying fans and audiences that Shazam! is very much set in the DCEU.

Shazam! is now out in theaters.