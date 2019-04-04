Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Sizzles In Leather Jacket Amidst Cancer Battle

Dog the Bounty Hunter showed his wife, Beth, some love on Instagram yesterday, and fans went wild for the snap. In the photo, Beth sat in a car and shot her husband a playful look, sticking her tongue out for the camera and looking quite happy in the natural light of the sun beaming down on her.

Beth was rocking a leather jacket and a white cami underneath and she paired the look with some denim pants in black and some high-heeled, steel-toed boots. She looked like she was gearing up for doing the thing she loves most — catching bad guys with her husband, Dog.

The Dog’s Most Wanted starlet wore her platinum-colored locks in big, bouncy curls that spilled over her shoulders as she leaned out of the vehicle. She added a thick, chromatic chain around her neck that added to the edgy look and as she folded her hands across her lap, her signature, long fingernails were put on full display.

As Country Living shared, Dog recently opened up about his wife’s terminal illness, and how emotional the journey has been since the family found out Beth’s throat cancer had returned and has since spread to her lungs. The reality star said that the family has been seeking alternative treatments, aside from chemotherapy, to help heal his wife.

Dog heartbreakingly added that he would not let his beloved wife die, and he would do everything in his power to help her carry on. While the Chapman family stands by the matriarch’s side as a family unit, they continue to do the one thing that Beth wants to do for the rest of her life, and that’s bounty hunting together.

“She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together,” Dog shared.

The entire Chapman family is trying to stay positive while Beth continues to fight for her life. As she is well known for spreading positive vibes to her adoring fan-base on social media, she recently shared some solemn quotes to Facebook, as The Inquistr previously shared.

“Cutting people out of my life doesn’t mean I hate them. It means I respect myself,” one of the somber quotes read.

She also shared another meme-style post that touched on holding grudges, and how forgiveness “sets you free.”

While the Chapman family occupies themselves with the family business of hunting down fugitives and they continue to support Beth during her trying health ordeal, fans will be keeping a watchful eye on the latest update from Dog, Beth, and the rest of the Chapman brood.