Bob Saget Tweets, Deletes Message That May Be About Lori Loughlin

Ever since Lori Loughlin was named in the indictments related to the college admissions scam, her Full House and Fuller House castmates have had varying responses. Candace Cameron-Bure made a cryptic statement from the stage at Nickelodeon’s recent Kids’ Choice Awards about loving who you love, and later expressed public support for her co-star, per HuffPost. Others have said nothing at all about Loughlin, who has been dropped from the show’s final season.

Now, another cast member has sent — and then deleted — a tweet that was seen as a shot at Loughlin.

“So many people are lying these days, maybe they should change the tests in school to ‘false or false,'” Bob Saget tweeted this week, the same day that Loughlin appeared in court. Per Page Six, Saget deleted the tweet soon afterward.

In fairness to Saget, Loughlin is far from the only public figure recently accused of lying, so it’s plausible that Saget was not referring to her specifically, or that he deleted the tweet once he realized it might be taken that way.

Saget and Loughlin’s characters, Danny Tanner and Aunt Becky, played cohosts on a San Francisco morning show on the original incarnation of the series.

“You love who you love in your life,” Saget told TMZ last week. “I just love who I love. Candace [Cameron-Bure] said it really good at the Kids’ Choice Awards. Love who you love.”

Saget is known to generations of fans as earnest widowed dad Danny on the two Full House shows, as well as a long stint as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. In between, Saget established a career as an uncommonly ribald stand-up comedian, telling one of the more memorable versions of the joke in the 2005 documentary The Aristrocrats.

Loughlin was charged in March, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, with allegedly paying $500,000 in order to rig their two daughters’ admission into the University of Southern California, in part by implying that they were prospects for the school’s rowing team. Both Loughlin and Giannulli have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

In addition to being dropped from the final season of Fuller House, the Hallmark Channel has also cut ties with the actress. Meanwhile, the couple has also been named in several civil lawsuits, from students who say they were denied admission from college due to the existence of the scam.