Barbra Streisand Teases ‘Stay Tuned’ After Reuniting With Her ‘A Star Is Born’ Co-Star On Twitter

Legendary singer Barbra Streisand shared an iconic moment on Twitter as she reunited with her A Star is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson, 43 years after their iconic film’s initial release.

Streisand shared a photo of the two on her Twitter account on March 3, penning a cryptic caption which read “It was so wonderful to see my friend Kris who stopped by yesterday. Stay tuned…”

Streisand and Kristofferson co-starred in the 1976 version of the film, the third and most beloved installment until the wildly popular 2018 version of the story. which details the love affair of an up and coming female musician who falls in love with a male musician in his decline.

The 2018 version of A Star is Born starred Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The initial film which set the premise for three subsequent versions starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in 1937. It was then remade into a musical starring Judy Garland and James Mason in 1954.

In Kristofferson and Streisand’s version, Kristofferson portrayed musician John Norman Howard, who fell in love with aspiring singer Esther Hoffman, played by Streisand. The same premise would hold for the 2018 remake starring Cooper and Gaga. Streisand and Gaga were both nominated for an Academy Award for Best Song from a Motion Picture; Streisand won for “Evergreen” in 1976 and Gaga scored a trophy for “Shallow” in 2019.

It was so wonderful to see my friend Kris who stopped by yesterday. Stay tuned…???? pic.twitter.com/2qUrgOikHk — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 3, 2019

Streisand did not elaborate after her initial comment on the social media site what her “stay tuned” comment meant, which also included a winking emoji.

Fans were hopeful this comment would mean a reunion for the two singers for a special performance.

When you say 'stay tuned' I am thinking of him playing guitar and singing with you!!! pic.twitter.com/YyUQvUBewa — Mark Britt (@markbrittmusic1) April 4, 2019

I"M HAVING A LOT OF FEELINGS AND THEY ALL REVOLVE AROUND KRIS PLAYING WITH HER AT BARBCHELLA — liz (@bentface) April 3, 2019

Streisand will headline a concert in Hyde Park, London on July 7. Fans are hopeful that she will bring Kristofferson on stage with her to duet during the performance.

The singing legend announced the event on March 7. the one-off show will be part of Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time (BST) concert series. She dropped the huge news on March 7 via Facebook. Streisand will join previously announced headliners Celine Dion, Florence + the Machine, Robbie Williams, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, and Neil Young reported AXS.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I will be heading back to London to headline Barclaycard presents BST Hyde Park on Sunday, July 7,” said Streisand in the post. “This is a European exclusive for 2019 with many special guests still to be announced.” The ticket prices range from $125 through $450.

The EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner released her 36th studio album titled Walls on Nov. 2, 2018.