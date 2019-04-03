Britney Spears Admitted Into Mental Health Facility As Her Father’s Health Declines

Britney Spears has had a long and bumpy road when it comes to her mental health, and it seems the troubled pop star has hit another roadblock. The “Lucky” singer has been admitted into a mental health facility for treatment, as TMZ has reported, as her father’s health continues to decline.

As a source shared with TMZ, Spears has been “distraught” over her father Jamie’s health, and that his illness — which stemmed from a ruptured colon back in November — is becoming more complicated. Last week, Spears checked herself into the facility and will stay under the care of the unit for 30 days.

Back in January, Spears announced that her father had fallen ill and had undergone surgery to repair his colon. Since that time, Jamie has had a second surgery, though he has not recovered as well as the family would have hoped this time around. While revealing her father’s illness, Spears also announced that she would be putting her Las Vegas residency on an indefinite hiatus to care for her ailing father.

As Rolling Stone reported, Spears took to social media to announce her plans to put the Domination show in Vegas on hold until further notice and thanked her fans for their support during the difficult time. She said that although she had been looking forward to performing for her fans, and had worked hard on the production, she needed to step back in order to support her father and family.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me,” she added.

Spears’ father has had the singer under conservatorship, with himself as the proxy, since the singer’s public meltdown in 2007. Fans saw images of the singer shaving her head in front of paparazzi cameras, and she continued her erratic behavior that evening by wielding an umbrella, attempting to smash in the window of a nearby car.

That public incident has since been turned into a meme that has made the rounds over the last 12 years, but the singer has been making a comeback on shows such as The X Factor and by getting back into performing again. Spears’ conservatorship will end when the singer turns 40 in a few years, and fans have enjoyed watching one of their favorite performers get her life back on track.

The pop sensation has been quiet on social media since announcing that her father had become ill, but just moments before the news broke that she had checked in to the mental health facility, she shared an update to Instagram that gave off a vibe that no matter what the circumstances may be for her at this time, she’s got a positive attitude about it.

“Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind, body and spirit,” the quote read.

Spears added that we all need to “take a little me” time as well.