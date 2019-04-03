WWE News: All Elite Wrestling Makes A Huge Signing – Inks Former WWE Star To An Extremely Lucrative Deal

It was time for a change and all parties made one.

It was reported by The Inquisitr a few weeks ago, and the confirmation has now come forth as All Elite Wrestling has made an absolutely huge signing. At the end of March, the contract of longtime announcer Jim Ross finally came to an end with WWE, and he said that he wouldn’t likely be out of work long. On Wednesday, it was finally revealed that Ross has not only signed a deal with AEW, but he signed “the most lucrative deal in pro wrestling commentary history.”

According to Wrestling Inc., Ross has officially signed his name on the dotted line and he is now a member of All Elite Wrestling. The announcement was made in the latest episode of “Road to Double or Nothing” where AEW Vice President Cody Rhodes revealed the signing.

Ross spent decades with WWE even though he had not worked as a regular commentator for many years. Over the last few, Ross would return for big events or big matches while also doing a lot of work on WWE home releases and videos, but he’s excited about this opportunity.

“I’m moving on in a very positive way to this timely opportunity to be on the ground floor of one of the most exciting moments in the history of pro wrestling. I’ve known Tony, Cody, The Young Bucks and Kenny for a long time, and I know they’re going to change the world of pro wrestling. Their roster is already packed with top-level talent and up-and-comers. They’ve got a huge show coming up in May. They’ve brought in game-changing partners like KultureCity. And they’ve got an all-inclusive, welcoming culture like I’ve never seen before. I’m ready to change the world with them.”

Right after the video announcement, the Instagram account of All Elite Wrestling posted an image to show that “Good Ol’ JR” was all in.

One of the interesting things about this announcement, though, is that Ross was signed as a “Senior Advisor” and not as a commentator. Despite it being called the most lucrative deal in pro wrestling commentary history, he won’t be calling the Double or Nothing event in May.

On Wednesday, AEW also announced that Alex Marvez and Excalibur will be those on the announce team for that event. Alicia A is going to be the backstage correspondent while former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts will perform the same duties for All Elite.

Jim Ross’ time with WWE may have finally come to an official end as they have parted ways and his deal with All Elite Wrestling is for three years. It’s a lucrative deal that will have him advising others and likely lending his voice to commentary from time to time as well. As the door of one era closes in professional wrestling, another has opened.