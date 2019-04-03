Reality Star Gemma Collins Announces She’s Signed A Huge Record Deal And Has A Naughty Boy Collaboration

British reality star Gemma Collins appeared on Good Morning Britain this week, and in her interview, which was posted on Monday to YouTube, she discussed the U.K.’s prime minister, Theresa May, and confirmed that she has signed a huge record deal.

In the interview, Collins revealed that she voted out when it came down to the British public choosing to remain in the European Union or not a couple of years back. She was asked by host Piers Morgan if she would make the same decision again if she was given another chance to vote. Gemma said her vote wouldn’t change. She joked that if May needed any help, she was free for an hour that day.

At the end of her interview, Collins announced some exciting news. She revealed that she had signed a huge record deal with Universal Records and that her first single has been produced by hitmaker Naughty Boy. Gemma explained that the song won’t be out until Christmas season but did reveal the song title.

Talking about the song titled “Come Home,” Morgan questioned whether or not Gemma was pulling an April Fools’ joke, as he felt she was joking around with him. He questioned whether she could sing and she insisted she could.

There’s no word on whether Gemma has made anything more than this one song or if she plans on releasing an album in the future. This could mean her label might be waiting to see how well this first track does.

Collins said she and Naughty Boy met at the BRIT Awards this year.

Recently, he revealed some of the exciting collaborations he has coming up on his second studio album. The Inquisitr reported the fierce females who have been confirmed so far. He explained that he plans to release the album by fall.

Naughty Boy’s debut album, Hotel Cabana, was released in 2013. The album peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and No. 8 in Switzerland. The album contained big collaborations with Sam Smith, Emeli Sande, Bastille, and Ed Sheeran. Fans since have been waiting for a follow-up.

In 2015, he released a single with Beyonce and Arrow Benjamin with the track “Runnin’ (Lose It All),” which topped the charts in France, peaked at No. 4 in the U.K., and charted at No. 90 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The music video was nominated for British Video of the Year at the 2016 BRIT Awards. On YouTube, the official video has been watched over 351 million times.

His No. 1 single with Sam Smith, “La La La,” earned him two MOBO Awards in 2013 for Best Song and Best Video.