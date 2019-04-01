Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Blasted For Fake Pregnancy Prank On April Fools’ Day

The superstar couple faced backlash after pulling an elaborate pregnancy prank on Instagram.

Justin Bieber just committed a major April Fools’ Day faux pas. The “Purpose” singer and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, seemingly went to great lengths to trick fans into thinking they are expecting their first baby.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Justin Bieber posted an ultrasound image on Instagram as well as photos of Hailey Baldwin baring her belly in front of what appeared to be a staff of medical professionals. Bieber and his bride went to great lengths to make it look like Hailey was at a prenatal appointment. A short while later, Justin Bieber came clean by posting a second sonogram that featured a puppy in the middle of it, with a caption that made it clear the whole thing was an April Fools’ Day joke.

But many social media followers were not happy about the prank.

People posted reactions to Justin Bieber’s baby joke, with some followers slamming the singing superstar for being insensitive to the many couples that have struggled with conceiving or miscarriage. Many fans wrote that they were “disappointed” in Justin for the hurtful prank, reminding the singer that “pregnancy announcements are not a joke.” Several fans also threatened to unfollow Bieber, who currently boasts more than 107 million followers on Instagram.

Justin Bieber has not yet responded to the backlash.

Justin Bieber April fooled about Hailey being pregnant? No thought whatsoever of the 1 in 4 women who have miscarried and the 1 in 8 who are infertile and can't have children at all? I don't see the humour in that, to be honest.. — Jade. (@JadeyBex) April 1, 2019

//Justin Beiber really "pranked" his fans sayin Hailey was pregnant like people dont suffer from infertility and wish they could make their own pregnancy announcement further proving that Justin is a trash human being. that's the tea. — Elrond (@halfelfperedhel) April 1, 2019

Y'all know @justinbieber is my boo, but pregnancy is not a joke and faking pregnancy is insensitive and hurtful to people with real life, heart breaking struggles and situations. It's not funny, even from you Justin. I'm disappointed ???? — Bri (@bri_esco_) April 1, 2019

justin and hailey bieber ‘joking’ about a pregnancy is not funny. there are some who cannot get even pregnant or those who have a miscarriage. its an insensitive and immature joke, grow up. — harmin ☼ (@Harmin_B) April 1, 2019

Justin Bieber joking about Hayley being pregnant is soooooo insensitive considering there’s so many women out there that cannot get pregnant or have lost children — Amber Penny (@amberrpennyy) April 1, 2019

While it is April Fools’ Day, many Justin Bieber fans believed that Hailey Baldwin was indeed pregnant. Not only were the couple’s doctor’s office photos convincing, but the 25-year-old singer has long said he wants to be a young father. In fact, it was just one week ago that Bieber posted a lengthy message on Instagram in which he mentioned future fatherhood.

“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” Bieber wrote last week.

Justin Bieber is not the only celebrity to face the wrath of angry followers after an April Fools’ Day pregnancy prank. Earlier today, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville deleted an Instagram post in which she joked that she was pregnant. Glanville, 46, took to Twitter to inform her followers: “I deleted my April Fools’ joke on IG BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE TOO F***ING SENSITIVE & I don’t feel like fighting today.”

In addition, fellow Bravo star Claudia Jordan made a fake baby post then later posted a video in which she laughed at fans who actually believed she had a bun in the oven.

“I’m not pregnant. I’m just fat!” Jordan said.

Followers later slammed the reality star for being insensitive.