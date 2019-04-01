Ross Butler Joins ‘To All The Boys’ Sequel As Peter Kravinsky’s Best Friend Trevor Pike

Ross Butler and Noah Centineo are bringing their real life friendship to the screen, as the 13 Reasons Why star is the latest actor to sign on for the sequel to Netflix’s hit rom-com To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, E! News reported.

The news was confirmed with a tweet from Netflix’s “See What’s Next” Twitter account sent out on Monday, April 1. In the post, the streaming service revealed that Ross would be taking on the role of Trevor Pike, who is Noah Centineo’s character Peter Kravinsky’s best friend.

The news was also accompanied with a quirky photo of Ross and Noah, providing yet another display of their off-screen friendship that is sure to shine through in the upcoming film.

“We’re thrilled to announce that the endlessly charming Ross Butler has joined the cast of the To All the Boys sequel as Trevor Pike,” producer Matt Kaplan told Entertainment Weekly.“His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can’t wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen.”

Ross, who is best known for his role on another hit Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, also took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a photo of him and his pal and assure his 6.6 million followers that the exciting news was not a joke despite being revealed on April Fools’ Day. The announcement definitely went over well with his fans, who had awarded the snap over 200,000 likes after just one hour of going live.

Along with Noah, Ross is also joining Lana Condor, Janel Parrish, John Corbett and many more on the set of the upcoming film, many of whom took to their own social media accounts to express their excitement over the latest addition to the cast.

“@rossbutler is now a part of the fam and we’re so excited!” Lana captioned a clip of the actor on her Instagram stories earlier today.

News of Ross joining the cast of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel follows up another recent announcement from the film. As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was revealed last week that Jordan Fisher has been tapped to play John Ambros McClaren, another former crush of Lara Jean who reconnects with her after receiving her love letter.

“Jordan’s charisma practically leaps off the screen with anything he does, whether it’s acting, singing, or dancing,” Matt Kaplan said of the actor according to Cosmopolitan. “There isn’t a more perfect guy who could believably shake things up in Lara Jean and Peter’s world”