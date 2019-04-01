Meghan Markle Has Reportedly Spent Half A Million On Maternity Clothes

'Marie Claire' published a breakdown of Meghan's maternity numbers.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, impressed critics by working long into her pregnancy. However, the additional appearances have added an unfortunate consequence in the form of additional costs.

Marie Claire reported on the data of Meghan’s pregnancy wardrobe and concluded that she had spent around $500,000. With 77 outfits total, that means that Meghan has spent around $6,500 per outfit.

“Meghan has a well established background… as a woman who enjoyed designer clothing,” Love the Sales’ fashion editor, Liam Solomon, explained to Marie Claire.

“From walking red carpets to living a glamorous LA lifestyle, the former actress was already wearing brands like Dior and Givenchy. You could argue that her new found fame in the Royal family has only enhanced her style choices, which would obviously mean bigger budgets.”

The article also listed the outfits that generated the most and least praise. The most popular outfit was the black silk Givenchy gown that Meghan swore in a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards. With a chic slicked-back bun and simple gold jewelry, the look was a hit with over 390,000 likes on Instagram.

Another winner was the white Calvin Klein turtleneck dress Meghan wore to a gala performance of The Wider Earth. The gala was in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Commonwealth Trust, specifically honoring the 210th birthday of Charles Darwin.

Meghan paired the dress with a bespoke Calvin Klein Coat, olive suede heels, and a polished French chignon. The look earned 341,000 likes on social media.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Finally, third place went to the blue-green Jason Wu crepe shift dress Meghan wore on her tour of Australia. The outfit was accessorized with gold jewelry and a black clutch and heels. The look also featured Meghan’s soft waves, as opposed to the more formal hairstyles of the previous winners. It earned 338,000 likes.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

But not all outfits were as popular. The one that garnered the least amount of positive feedback was a blue Givenchy sweater/skirt combo, also worn on the Australia tour. The outfit only had 39,000 likes.

The look had earned criticism, as many originally thought the skirt was see-through. It was later explained that it simply had a beige underskirt that matched Meghan’s skin tone.

Though oddsmakers are betting on Meghan and Harry having a girl, the color she wore most often was blue, tied with black.

And though Meghan did occasionally wear price-conscious pieces, like an H&M turtleneck dress, she often gravitated towards more expensive designers, explaining the high cost of her wardrobe. Common picks included Aquazzura, which was worn nine times, and Givenchy, worn seven times.

The duchess is currently enjoying a respite from work and the clothes involved, as she is on maternity leave. She and Prince Harry are reportedly expecting their first child later this month.