The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Was Split Into Two Groups After The Season 7 Reunion Taping Last Week

Where does everyone stand?

The Vanderpump Rules cast filmed the Season 7 reunion last week and according to a new report, they are now completely divided as a group.

On March 31, Page Six told readers that after the “most intense” reunion yet, the cast was divided into two groups as they visited Las Vegas for the opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s new bar and restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

According to the report, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and Jesse Montana were seen on Sunday afternoon at a sunbed while the rest of the group, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie and Peter Madrigal, spent time in a separate cabana just feet away.

Although the report claimed the groups interacted with one another occasionally, they always went back to their own areas. As for the rest of the cast, Tom Sandoval didn’t arrive at the pool until 3 p.m.

One night prior, Kennedy spoke to Page Six about the reunion, telling the outlet the event was “saucy, sweet and salty all at the same time.”

Kennedy’s girlfriend also weighed in.

“It was my first reunion,” she added. “I wasn’t quite sure what to expect when I walked into the room but I got through it. Here I am and I’m ready to celebrate.”

Kennedy and Leviss have been in the midst of a lot of the drama of Season 7 and while a number of cast members have refused to be around them, they’ve remained close with Billie Lee, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix and when it comes to Season 8, fans will likely continue to see the couple on Vanderpump Rules.

During one of the first few episodes of the seventh season, Kennedy was seen being fired from SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed, after making comments about Maloney’s weight. However, as fans have seen on social media, Kennedy has since returned to the restaurant on a number of occasions.

“Firing James from SUR was one of the hardest things Lisa had to do and she wanted to fire him from the show as well at the time,” a source told Radar Online last December. “This whole entire thing has Lisa so completely torn right now because she wants him to either get sober or get lost but at the same time his drama is so good for show ratings.”

To see more of the cast, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.