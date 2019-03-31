Tarek El Moussa And Christina Anstead Reunite To Film ‘Flip Or Flop’ Despite Divorce

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead were recently spotted together in Anaheim, California. But unfortunately for fans of the former couple, it was for business, not pleasure. The Blast reports that Tarek and Chistina were in Anaheim to work on their HGTV reality show Flip Or Flop which is still going strong despite their divorce and her subsequent marriage to British media personality, Ant Anstead.

As Redbook Magazine reports, Christina and Tarek were married from 2009 to 2017. They met each other in the 2000s while they were both working at a real estate office. They both headed into the flipping business in 2008 during the huge recession in the American housing market. They got their HGTV gig five years later in 2013.

They stuck together through Tarek’s two bouts of cancer but Tarek admitted in an interview on The Doctors that the experience was hard on their marriage. The first signs that the public got that their relationship was at a breaking point came in 2016. As Us Weekly notes, in May of that year, the police were called to their residence because of a “possibly suicidal male with a gun.” Tarek was seen running from their home towards a hiking trail with Christina following him while crying.

By December, they announced their separation and in January 2017, Tarek filed for divorce.

As mentioned earlier, Christina has since moved on. She married Ant Anstead in December at an at-home wedding in California that People Magazine described as a “Winter Wonderland.” As Christina told People, the wedding was a surprise to fans, family and friends.

“Seeing the happy tears of friends and family was priceless,” she said.

Christina and Ant first made their relationship public in January 2018, People reports, but Christina said that they met in late 2017. Their dates included trips to London and South Africa. Ant even called her a “proper travel buddy” in April during his tribute to her on their six-month anniversary.

Ant and Christina are about to take an even bigger step in their relationship: they’re about to become parents. Earlier this month, Christina announced via Instagram that she’s expecting their first child together and that she’s due to give birth in September. Christina is already a mother of two from her marriage to Tarek.

As The Blast notes, Tarek expressed surprise at the fact that his ex-wife had remarried but he has publicly shown support for the couple. And it looks like their working relationship is still strong since they’re still taping Flip Or Flop episodes together.