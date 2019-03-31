Meghan Markle Decides To Skip Lindo Wing Delivery In Favor Of Windsor-Area Maternity Hospital

Duchess Meghan has decided to buck the tradition set by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton.

As her due date approaches, Meghan Markle has decided to forgo the traditional Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital for a small private maternity ward closer to her new home in Windsor. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are going to do things differently than Kate Middleton and Princess Diana did for their very public deliveries.

The Daily Mail says that Markle has made the decision to have the baby at a hospital near Frogmore Cottage to cut down on the stress of public scrutiny that has followed her every move during pregnancy. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry had gone back and forth on their birth plan, sharing that they were working with a doula throughout the pregnancy.

A source close to the royals says that Markle isn’t interested in the cookie cutter appearance a day or two after giving birth, dressed flawlessly with her hair blown out. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are interested in having a more private experience.

“Meghan is nervous about complications such as an emergency Caesarean and doesn’t want the pressure of having to look immaculate on the hospital steps just hours later.”

Both Kate Middleton and Princess Diana did nearly identical poses after each pregnancy, and Markle believes this is too fake.

Meghan Markle snubs Lindo Wing where Kate Middleton gave birth and wants it all to be private https://t.co/xlwphyR44G pic.twitter.com/klmvNK9hJq — The Sun (@TheSun) March 31, 2019

Kate Middleton has faced a great deal of backlash at the idea that just days after having a baby, a woman should look flawless.

“[Markle doesn’t was to be] primped and blow-dried to within an inch of her life’ immediately after giving birth but wanted to spent the precious time with her newborn.”

Princess Anne was the first royal to have her baby, son Peter Phillips at the Lindo Wing in 1977, and the rest of the Windsors have followed suit.

This latest news about Meghan Markle skipping the Lindo Wing, which is nearer to Buckingham Palace contradicts what the maternity staff at St. Mary’s had been told just last month, says The Inquisitr. For some time, Duchess Meghan was reportedly planning to have the royal baby at Surrey’s NHS-run Frimley Park Hospital, which is much closer to their new home in Windsor, but then the staff at St. Mary’s were told not to take vacation during the month of April.

A source connected to the Lindo Wing says that they all assumed that Markle, who had previously criticized the traditional choice, had changed her mind.

“Everyone thinks it’s got something to do with the royal baby, but no one is confirming anything.”

Despite what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have in mind, the arrival of their baby will be big news, and the press will be vying for that first picture.