‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Gina Tognoni Speaks Out About Her Shocking Exit As Phyllis

A major, unexpected casting shakeup at The Young and the Restless means that Gina Tognoni is out as Phyllis Summers, and Michelle Stafford will step back into the role, which she had from 1994 to 2015.

The Inquisitr reported earlier that the Nina Reeves actress is leaving General Hospital due to a breakdown in contract negotiations and returning to the CBS Daytime Drama as Phyllis. As for Tognoni, she took to Instagram to speak out on leaving the show.

Tognoni used her social media to express her gratitude to the people she’s worked with at Y&R. She explained that her long commutes were worth it because she loved her job so much. She ended with wishing the number one rated soap opera continued success.

In 2017, Tognoni won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The win was the soap vet’s second. She took home the statue in 2006 and 2008 for her work as Dinah Marler on Guiding Light. During her career in daytime, Tognoni also portrayed Kelly Cramer on One Life To Live. The actress did not discuss her plans for the future, but she’s had a long career in soaps, and one of them should snap her up soon if she’s planning to continue.

Some of Tognoni’s co-stars and others in daytime commented on her post wishing her well.

Beth Maitland, who portrays Traci Abbott wrote, “Love you for reals!!”

Also, Alice Hunter, who is exiting too and who’s character Kerry/Dominique just double-crossed Phyllis at Jabot on the show also chimed in with beautiful words about the actress.

It’s time for the era of Phyllis and Kerry ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/OwFYFaY7AK — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 6, 2019

Hunter wrote, “You are the smartest, sharpest, deepest and most layered actor I saw on that set and I enjoyed watching you work beginning to end. Thank you for pouring your heart into Phyliss and demonstrating how to love and understand such a deeply flawed character. I’m better for having worked with you. X.”

Courtney Hope, who is Sally on the show’s sister soap The Bold and the Beautiful, also had some beautiful words for her colleague. She wrote, “You’re iconic. I will miss seeing your brilliant work and smiling face in the halls! You deserve the beauty of whatever comes next!”

On Twitter, her co-stars Christian LeBlanc (Michael) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley) also responded to her post with words of support and love.

The Inquisitr‘s spoilers revealed that Phyllis is well and truly down and out next week. Jack (Peter Bergman) takes over as CEO meaning Phyllis is out, which leaves her without the job she loves, the man (men) she loves, and a place to live. When Stafford takes over, it looks like Phyllis will be at or near rock bottom.