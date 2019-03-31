NAACP Image Awards: Complete List Of Winners

'Black-ish' and 'Black Panther' win multiple awards.

The 50th NAACP Image Awards took place on Saturday, March 30, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony was hosted by Anthony Anderson, and it aired live on TV One.

“The NAACP Image Awards is the preeminent multicultural awards show celebrating the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors,” stated the NAACP.

Several awards were handed out ahead of the main ceremony, at a dinner held at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Friday, March 29, that was hosted by The Real’s Tamera Mowry-Housely, Adrienne Houghton, and Loni Love.

Big winners included the stars and crew of ABC’s hit comedy Black-ish and Marvel Studios’ blockbuster film Black Panther.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 50th NAACP Image Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Tonight.

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series: Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Marcus Scribner, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Marsai Martin, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series: Power (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Omari Hardwick, Power (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson, Empire (Fox)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf (OWN)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series: Kerry Washington, How to Get Away with Murder, episode “Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania” (ABC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: The Bobby Brown Story (BET)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: Michael B. Jordan, Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: Regina King, Seven Seconds (Netflix)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama (OWN)

Outstanding Talk Series: The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition, or Game Show (Series): Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special): Black Girls Rock! (BET)

Outstanding Children’s Program: Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie, or Limited-Series): Marsai Martin, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) — Individual or Ensemble: Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and Willow Smith, Red Table Talk(Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show, or Variety (Series or Special) — Individual or Ensemble: Steve Harvey, Family Feud (Syndication)

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist: Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Male Artist: Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Female Artist: H.E.R. (MBK/RCA Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration: “All the Stars” from Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar and SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album: The Story of Jaz, Jazmin Ghent featuring Jeff Lorber, James P. Lloyd, Kim Scott, and Philippe Saisse (Jazmin Ghent Music)

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary): Unstoppable, Koryn Hawthorne (RCA Inspirational)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album: This Is America, Childish Gambino (RCA Records)

Outstanding Song — Traditional: “Long As I Live,” Toni Braxton (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Song — Contemporary: “Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation: Black Panther the Album Music From and Inspired By, Kendrick Lamar and SZA featuring 2Chainz, ScHoolboy Q, Saudi, Khalid, Swae Lee, Vince Staples, Yugen Blakrok, SOB x RBE, Jorja Smith, Anderson.Paak, Ab Soul, Reason, Zacari, Babes Wudumo, Sjava, and Travis Scott (Interscope Records)

Outstanding Album: Ella Mai, Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

thank you so much @naacpimageaward’s for my awards ✨???? pic.twitter.com/nCXV9DmqfU — Ella Mai (@ellamai) March 31, 2019

LITERARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work — Fiction: An American Marriage, Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill)

Outstanding Literary Work — Nonfiction: For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics, Donna Brazile (Author), Yolanda Caraway (Author), Leah Daughtry (Author), Minyon Moore (Author), and Veronica Chambers (With) (St. Martin’s Press)

Outstanding Literary Work — Debut Author: Us Against the World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family, David Mann (Author), Tamela Mann (Author), and Shaun Saunders (With) (W Publishing)

Outstanding Literary Work — Biography/Autobiography: Becoming, Michelle Obama (Crown)

Outstanding Literary Work — Instructional: Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life, Daymond John (Author) and Daniel Paisner (With) (Currency)

Outstanding Literary Work — Poetry: Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart, Alice Walker (37 Ink/Atria Books)

Outstanding Literary Work — Children: Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race, Margot Lee Shetterly (Author) and Laura Freeman (Illustrator) (Harper)

Outstanding Literary Work — Youth/Teens: Harbor Me, Jacqueline Woodson (Nancy M. Paulsen)

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Documentary (Film): Amazing Grace (Sundial Pictures/Neon)

Outstanding Documentary (Television): Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (HBO)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Trevor Noah, Steve Budow, David Kibuuka, Zhubin Parang, Dan Amira, Lauren Sarver Means, Daniel Radosh, David Angelo, Devin Trey Delliquanti, and Zachary DiLanzo for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, episode “23087 Alex Wagner” (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Kay Oyegun for This Is Us, episode “This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life” (NBC)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television): J. David Shanks for Seven Seconds: Matters of Life and Death (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film): Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole for Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Donald Glover for Atlanta, episode “FUBU” (FX Networks)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: Deborah Chow for Better Call Saul, episode “Something Stupid” (AMC)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television): Tracy Heather Strain for Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart (PBS)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film): Ryan Coogler for Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

ANIMATED/CGI CATEGORY

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film): Samuel L. Jackson, Incredibles 2 (Disney and Pixar Animation Studios)

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Danai Gurira, Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture: Letitia Wright, Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Motion Picture: Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Entertainer of the Year: Beyoncé

Chairman’s Award: Congresswoman Maxine Waters

President’s Award: Jay Z

Vanguard Award: Tom Joyner