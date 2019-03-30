Fans Pray That Captain America Wields Mjolnir In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Whatever it takes.

Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame is just weeks away and fan theories are beginning to die down. Many have now turned their sights to things they wish would happen, and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wielding Mjolnir is one of them. Just after Avengers: Infinity War debuted in 2018, a theory suggesting Cap would hold Thor’s hammer was widely circulated, but not much has been said about it since all the marketing for Endgame has been released.

A new subreddit has gained the attention of hundreds of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who are hoping to see Cap wield Mjolnir in Endgame, which could only really happen if the Avengers time travel, as is highly suspected. Thor is expected to travel with his newest weapon, Stormbreaker, meaning he wouldn’t necessarily need Mjolnir, but it would be available to someone else.

Only those who are worthy can wield Mjolnir, and it looked like Cap was going to for a brief moment in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The group of heroes were sitting around after a party, and most of the group tried to pick up the hammer. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Colonel Rhodes (Don Cheadle), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Steve Rogers all tried picking up the hammer, but only Cap made it budge about a centimeter before giving up. Later in the film, Vision (Paul Bettany) would lift Mjolnir with ease.

The subreddit titled “All I ask for Endgame is one scene of Cap wielding Mjolnir, whatever it takes” has been upvoted 445 times at the time of this publication and it has only been live for three days. Over a hundred comments followed with fans saying Cap holding Mjolnir and Thor holding Stormbreaker in the same scene would be mind-blowing, while others suggested that maybe Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) would be the one to wield it.

Natasha famously rejects the offer to try and lift Mjolnir in Age of Ultron, which has always caused fans to suspect that she actually is worthy. Perhaps this was done on purpose so if and when Black Widow does wield Mjolnir in Endgame, it would be the surprise everyone should have seen coming.

A popular Reddit thread from 10 months ago claims to have leaks from Endgame that suggest that Cap will wield Mjolnir, and will use it to battle Thanos. The leak also claims that Cap will die shortly after while fending off the Mad Titan allowing the other Avengers to escape.

Catch Avengers: Endgame when it debuts on April 26.