‘Avengers: Endgame’ Alternate Trailer Shows Major Spoiler Not Seen In Original Cut

Someone, or something, is making a comeback.

Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Thank God for eagle-eyed Marvel fans who have just spotted a pretty major spoiler in one of the Avengers: Endgame trailers. The second full-length trailer for Endgame debuted over two weeks ago and it’s taken some time before a viewer noticed two different cuts of the same trailer had one striking difference.

According to CBR, a 3D trailer for Endgame was cut differently than the 2D trailer most fans had become familiar with. The 3D trailer, which can be seen here, matches the 2D trailer almost exactly except for one moment with Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner). In the original trailer, Clint Barton can be seen running down a tunnel in red lighting at the 1:26 mark, where he does it at the 1:35 mark in the 3D trailer.

The moment is super quick, but once you look for it, it’s hard to miss. In the 3D trailer, it appears as if Barton isn’t just running from an explosion, but one or several Outriders, the alien race which made their appearance as Thanos’ army in Avengers: Infinity War. Some sort of alien-like creature is seen being eaten up by the explosion which many are speculating to be an Outrider.

The unedited 3D trailer shows previously unseen Outriders. Marvel Studios

The original 2D trailer has the Outriders completely edited out, making it look like Barton is just trying to escape from being incinerated. The return of Outriders in Endgame poses a multitude of questions: Are these Outriders from the past? Did some Outriders survive the battle in Wakanda? What are they doing in this unusual location with Barton?

Some theorists are suggesting this scene takes place in a lab where Tony Stark creates the “Stark Gauntlet” which will be used to house all the Infinity Stones. Barton has been tasked with defending the gauntlet, and the lab eventually is infiltrated by Outriders.

A leak from a Lego set has confirmed that the Avengers will wield some sort of gauntlet of their own, which these theorists believe is the Stark Gauntlet and not Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet.

No matter where Barton is in the trailer, or whether he is being chased by Outriders or not, it can now be confirmed that the folks at Marvel did alter footage from the film for the trailers. After the Avengers: Infinity War trailers were proven to be highly edited to prevent spoilers, many believed that would be the case for Endgame and it has already been confirmed before the movie has even premiered.

Catch Avengers: Endgame when it debuts on April 26.