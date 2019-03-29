Harry Shum Jr. & Shelby Rabara Welcome Their First Child

Actor Harry Shum Jr. and his wife of more than three years, actress Shelby Rabara, have welcomed their first child together into the world. The 36-year-old known for his roles in Glee, Shadowhunters, and Crazy Rich Asians revealed the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, March 28.

Shum shared a black-and-white photograph of his newborn daughter’s legs and feet, as she laid in a bed surrounded by soft white blankets. The top of the picture featured a sweet, typed-up Elton John song lyric.

“How wonderful life is, now you’re in the world,” he wrote, citing a famous line from the 1970 soft rock classic “Your Song,” which John co-penned with his longtime writing partner, Bernie Taupin.

In the caption, Shum simply revealed his precious baby girl’s name: Xia.

Rabara — who is a 35-year-old former Laker Girl and is known for voicing the character Peridot in the Cartoon Network animated series Steven Universe — shared her husband’s post on her own Instagram page and captioned it, “My everythings.”

Several of the couple’s famous friends commented on both of their posts, wishing them heaps of happiness with their new bundle of joy, including Shum’s former Glee co-stars Chris Colfer, Naya Rivera, Kevin McHale, and Becca Tobin, and Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding, Ken Jeong, Awkwafina, and Gemma Chan.

“Welcome to the world baby Xia! Cannot wait to babysit! Love to your parents,” Glee alum Matthew Morrison lovingly wrote.

“Cryinggggg,” commented Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.

Shum and Rabara got married on November 22, 2015, in Costa Rica after many years of dating. On November 11, 2018, they announced they were expecting baby number one with a cute, captionless snapshot on Instagram. In the pic, Shum is hiding behind his wife, with his hands embracing her growing baby bump. Rabara has her hands on her cheeks, as she widely opens her eyes and mouth in a surprised look.

When People asked Shum in February what he was most excited about doing with his first child, he said making Chinese dumplings.

“We’re going to see how her little fingers will make dumplings and what age she can do that herself… That was always a fun thing for kids to do,” he explained.

“There are so many traditions. I hope to continue the tradition to decorate the whole house with red lanterns and locks turned upside down for good luck.”

Shum’s current TV series, Shadowhunters, will sadly come to an end on May 6 after three seasons on Freeform. The show airs Monday nights at 8 p.m.