10 Sweet Photos Of ‘Days Of Our Lives Star’ Galen Gering And His Two Boys, Dillon And Jensen

While he may be best known as a soap opera star, Dillon and Jensen Gering just know their dad as, well, their dad.

Gering originally got his start on the NBC soap opera Passions, playing the role of Luis Lopez Fitzgerald from 1999 to 2008. After that, he continued on to another hit NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives, in the role of Rafe Hernandez, and he has called the show home since 2008. But when he isn’t busy shooting at work, Galen is at home with his two boys, just hanging out. On his popular Instagram page, the actor loves to post photos of himself and his kids and fans simply cannot get enough of it.

Whether they’re skiing, hanging out at the beach, taking in a baseball game, or playing with their beloved dog, Charley — Galen and his boys always look like they’re having a blast together and it definitely is enough to put a huge smile on anyone’s face.

Check out the 10 sweetest photos of Days Of Our Lives star, Galen Gering, and his boys.

1.California Boys

Not only does this picture embody fun, but the photo looks like it could be in a magazine spread since it’s picture-perfect. The California backdrop is just as good looking as the three Gering boys.

2. Christmas Cookies

Big mess? Who cares. Sometimes Christmas cookies and cooking around the holidays do not always go according to plan, but at least Galen and company make the most out of a messy situation.

3. Pearly Whites

Pretty sure that it’s safe to say that Jensen and the pooch can follow in their famous father’s footsteps and both book modeling gigs. Talk about good genetics!

4. Surf’s Up

Just another day at the beach for Galen, Dillon, Jensen, and Galen’s beautiful wife, Jenna. You gotta also love the matching trucker hats.

5. Sweet Selfie

This time, the boys took a little break from the California beaches and decided to hit up Lake Tahoe instead. Either way, the boys always appear to be having a blast.

6. Family Photo

In this picture, each son stands with their parent lookalike. While Dillon clearly looks like his father, mostly because of his dark hair, Jensen is a spitting image of his mother.

7. Mammoth Mountain

Ski trips are the best trips… especially on St. Patrick’s Day.

8. 2016 Christmas Card

It’s nice to see that the Gerings have a good sense of humor and used this photo for their 2016 Christmas card. Just look at Charley’s face!

9. Dodger Fans

Another day, another California adventure. If you’re a celebrity, chances are that you’ve hit up at least one or more Los Angeles Dodgers games.

10. Family Day

Last but not least, the family of four looks as happy as can be as they spend their day at the Raging Waters Park in L.A. What a great way to cool off on a hot summer day.