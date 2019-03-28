‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, March 29: Ridge Stirs Trouble

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, March 29 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will stir trouble between the two women who have been fighting over him for the past few decades. The dressmaker will make a few remarks to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) that will have her seething about Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo).

Nobody knows the history between Brooke and Taylor better than Ridge. Therefore, it’s rather surprising that he would fan the flames when he and Brooke discuss Taylor. The designer will let his wife know that Taylor has been thinking about their families and that she has come up with some solutions of her own. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will be outraged.

According to Highlight Hollywood, Ridge will tell his wife what Taylor believes would be the perfect solution for their families. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Taylor thinks that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) would make a wonderful mother for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

She recently opined that Hope is a mother that needs a child, while Douglas is a child that needs a mother. She feels that Hope would be able to provide the little boy with all the maternal attention that he needs. In fact, when Thomas told his mother that Douglas asked Hope to be his mother, Taylor became convinced that this was indeed the perfect solution.

Taylor thinks that Hope and Thomas should get together again. They will then be able to provide Douglas with the stability that he is lacking since the death of his mother. B&B viewers will remember that Ridge reminded his ex-wife that there was one little problem: Hope is married to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Taylor has even thought about that situation. She has always believed that Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) belong together. She feels that if it wasn’t for Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) interference, Liam and Steffy would still be married.

Taylor told Ridge that Liam does not belong with Hope. According to the psychiatrist, Liam should be helping Steffy raise the girls. If Hope paired up with Thomas, and Liam and Steffy got back together again, then everyone would be happy. At least that’s what Taylor believes. However, Brooke will be livid when she hears about Taylor’s plans. It’s only a matter of time before she confronts her old rival in soap opera showdown fashion.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.