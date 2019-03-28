Reese Witherspoon Shares Rare, Sweet New Photo With Son Tennessee

She may be one of the most well-know actresses in Hollywood but the role that she enjoys most in life is that of mom.

Witherspoon loves to keep fans updated on the happenings in her life whether it be her films, TV shows, clothing line, or family. She is the proud mom of three kids — 19-year-old Ava, 15-year-old Deacon, and six-year-old Tennessee. Today, Reese delighted her fans by sharing a new photo of herself and Tennessee on their morning walk.

In the image, Reese and her son stand in front of a gorgeous wall of red, yellow, and pink flowers. Reese looks as happy as can be in a navy Draper James dress that hits just below her knee. The Big Little Lies star wears her long, blonde locks down with a pair of sunglasses and seems to be wearing minimal makeup. She holds a wicker bag bearing her initials and completes the look with a pair of pink flip flops.

Tennessee stands next to his mother as he clutches her arm with both hands. The six-year-old looks a little more casual than his mother in a pair of white and navy swim trunks and no shirt. He too completes his look with a pair of flip flops. So far, Witherspoon’s post has already earned her a ton of attention with over 23,000 likes in addition to 150 plus comments. Some followers took to the post to gush over how sweet the mother/ son pair is while countless others took note of Witherspoon’s sweet caption.

“Absolutely we celebrate the little things, and don’t wait for just the big things,” one follower wrote.

“Love your style and what you stand for! From “Legally Blonde” to “This Means War” you are just so amazing!”

“Watching your smile makes me happy.. once you smile it feels like the whole of your face is dancing Happy,” another chimed in.

And Reese has been quite busy on social media this week. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the mother of three celebrated Women’s History Month in the best way possible — by busting a move. The actress took to her Instagram page where she performed a number of dance moves in a short but sweet video.

Among the many skillful dance moves that she performs for her millions of Instagram followers were moves like the “Roger Rabbit” and the “Robert Redford,” and it’s safe to say that she had just as much of a fun time making the video as her followers did watching it.

Fans can catch Reese this June for the second season of her hit show Big Little Lies.