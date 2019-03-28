‘The Big Bang Theory’ Reaches A Major Milestone In TV History Before Ending

The Big Bang Theory has been warming hearts and resulting in snorting laughter in living rooms across the globe for over a decade already since it first hit the airwaves back in September 2007. Unfortunately, late in 2018, it was announced that this season, the twelfth one, will be the show’s last.

Even with that sad news and plenty of nostalgia from both fans and the cast as the series starts to wind to a close over the next six weeks, The Big Bang Theory is still hitting milestones in the final stretch. Before this season ends, the show will make television history, according to E! Online.

The 21st episode of season 12, which will likely air sometime in April, will make the show the longest-running American multi-camera sitcom, surpassing Cheers, which ran from 1982 until 1993. That Big Bang Theory episode will mark episode 276 in total of the series.

Kaley Cuoco, one of the leads of The Big Bang Theory from day one of the series, took to Instagram to share a photo of the cast and crew celebrating the special occasion. Of course, what is a celebration without cake? The crew had organized cupcakes, organized in the shape of the number 276, along with another row of cupcakes with the word “congratulations” emblazoned across them.

Kunal Nayyar, another of the series leads, also took to Instagram to mark the occasion, posting a photo of his script for the episode.

“And there you have it… this script officially makes us the longest running sitcom in the history of television, just surpassing the show Cheers. So cheers to that:) lil Delhi boy, making history. What a dream come true. Thank you for your kindness over these past 12 years, there are no words in any language that could ever express the love I have for all of you… so, from my heart to yours, I love you.”

The Big Bang Theory‘s Facebook page also shared the image, with people flocking to the comments to make predictions for the final episode, which will be airing on May 16. One pointed out that despite the show running for 276 episodes, the elevator in the building Leonard, Sheldon, and Penny call home hasn’t worked for a single one.

Although there are a few episodes still to air before the series finale, cast have already said it’s going to be a big one, with Cuoco stating the show is “going out with a bang” (pun intended?) for the fans.