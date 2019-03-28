Johnny Manziel Breaks Silence On Split With Wife Bre Tiesi

Manziel says 'it's very sad' as wife accuses him of breaking his wedding vows.

Johnny Manziel is breaking his silence about his split from his wife, Bre Tiesi, and says though it’s very sad, he needs to focus all of his energy right now on football.

TMZ says that Manziel, a former NFL quarterback, is focused on his latest job with the AAF team the Memphis Express after he was let go from the CFL team. Manziel wouldn’t give details of the split, but Tiesi shared on Instagram that her estranged husband had broken his wedding vows, and she scrubbed him from her Instagram account and other social media.

But Manziel says he would appreciate privacy while he tries to move on professionally.

“This is all very, very personal and very sad. I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Manziel’s opportunity with the AAF team might be his last after several missteps in other leagues, so he says it needs his full attention.

“My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on the football field.”

Manziel says that ultimately, he wants to get back to the NFL after traveling such a difficult road.

Johnny Manziel's wife scrubs quarterback's name from her Instagram https://t.co/SdZi9lcKcJ pic.twitter.com/gi7Iby86Y5 — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2019

But CBS Sports says that Manziel’s troubles seem to be continuing as his opportunity with the Memphis Express means that he is in his third league in almost as many years. The troubled quarterback was not just fired by the CFL team, the Montreal Alouettes, but he is now banned from the Canadian Football League entirely for violating his contract.

While nobody would specifically say what Manziel did to get booted, Alouettes GM Kavis Reed said he is very “disappointed,” saying that Manziel was given “a great deal of support” from the Alouettes and the responsibility lies with the quarterback, who simply could not abide by the terms of his contract.

“We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL. We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed.”

At the same time that Manziel was terminated by the CFL, wife Bre Tiesi was immersed in her own scandal as she was called out for suspicion of cheating in a charity half marathon, says The Inquisitr. Tiesi ran in the Divas half marathon race for breast cancer awareness in Temecula, California, and finished with a world record time averaging a four-minute mile, despite admitting she didn’t train for the event.

Tiesi was accused of cutting the course, but responded by saying that anyone who accused her of cheating was “pathetic.”