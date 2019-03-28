Beth Chapman Wants To Spend Her Last Days ‘On The Hunt,’ Her Husband Says

'She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt.'

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman says that his wife, Beth Chapman, wants to spend her final days “on the hunt” with him.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail, Duane spoke lovingly about Beth, calling her his “bodyguard” and saying that she’s always been by his side.

Beth’s current battle with lung cancer is actually the second time she has fought the deadly disease. In 2012 she was diagnosed with throat cancer, and the chemo treatment completely wrecked her, causing her to lose a drastic amount of weight, spit up blood, and lose her hair. This time, rather than endure chemo, she’s undergoing an undisclosed alternative treatment.

Despite the fact that Beth may very well be in the waning days of her life, Duane says that Beth intends to spend those days doing what she does best: hunting down fugitives.

“She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together.”

The couple indeed remains “on the hunt.” Currently, the pair are filming 10 episodes of Dog’s Most Wanted, which will debut on WGN America in May. And the new show may or may not have a twist — Dog says that he wants the offenders he catches — at least, those who have drug problems — put into rehab instead. It’s unclear, as of this writing, if the new show will involve drug offenders being put into rehab instead of back in jail.

And Duane is serious about rehab, to the point that he’s partnered with a Boca Raton, Florida, rehab facility to open up what he hopes will be a nationwide program, which he calls the “Naked, Addicted and Afraid” program.

The Florida facility is about as far from prison as one can get. It’s in one of Boca Raton’s swankier neighborhoods, featuring a swimming pool and other luxury amenities. But just because the setting is luxe doesn’t mean that a stay there is going to be easy.

“My facility program is not the soft option. Dealing with addiction for these people will be one of the toughest things they have ever had to endure.”

Duane further notes that prison is hardly the best option for drug offenders. Noting that around half of the inmates in federal prisons are there for drug-related offenses, Duane says the cycle needs to end.

“Jailing people who only committed crimes to feed their drug addiction, putting them in prisons where they can continue getting high on the black market, makes no sense.”

Dog’s Most Wanted is set to debut on WGN America in May.