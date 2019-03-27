After Mueller Report, Donald Trump Still ‘Compromised’ By Russia, More Than Half Of Americans Say In New Poll

Even after Robert Mueller declined to indict Donald Trump for allegedly collaborating with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, 52 percent still say Trump is 'compromised.'

In his report on findings from his 22-month Russia collusion investigation, according to a letter written by Attorney General William Barr, special counsel Robert Mueller announced that he would not indict Donald Trump on charges related to Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, as Inquisitr reported.

While not stating explicitly that there was no evidence pointing to Trump-Russia collusion — in fact, leaving the door open to the possibility that Mueller’s still-secret report actually contains such evidence — Barr wrote that Mueller’s “investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities” in his letter posted online by The House Judiciary Committee.

But that declaration has not exerted much influence on the opinions of Americans about the connections between Trump and Russia, at least not according to a new poll sponsored by the online magazine Politico. In the poll of 1,974 registered voters with a margin of error of 2 percentage points either way, more than half of American voters — 52 percent — said that even after learning of the Mueller report, they still believe “that Russia has compromising information” on Trump.

The poll did not ask voters exactly what kind of “compromising information” Russia may possess about Trump. According to one long-standing allegation, Russian spies possess a so-called “pee tape,” as Inquisitr has reported, allegedly showing Trump watching Russian prostitutes perform a “golden shower” show in a hotel room.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s decision not to indict Trump for conspiring with Russia hasn’t changed many Americans’ minds. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

In the poll, carried out by the Morning Consult survey firm, 30 percent said that it was “very likely” that Russia possessed compromising information on Trump, while another 22 percent said it was “somewhat likely” that Russia held “kompromat” on Trump. But only 35 percent of the respondents said that it was “not likely” that Russia had the compromising info.

That 35 percent figure is less than the 42 percent in the poll who said that they approve of Trump’s job performance, as Inquisitr reported. In other words, the poll appears to show that some voters who believe it is at least somewhat likely that Trump is compromised by Russia approve of his job performance anyway.

Even with Mueller’s investigation complete, Trump still faces investigations into his Russia ties, specifically into whether he is, in reality, compromised by Russia. Earlier this week, Democrat Adam Schiff, Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said that he would continue to pursue an investigation into the Trump-Russia connections.

“Even if they didn’t rise to the issue of a crime, it nonetheless could pose a great compromise of our national security,” according to The Hill.