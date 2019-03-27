Khloe Kardashian Cries, Says Tristan Thompson Has No Respect For Her In New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

Khloe Kardashian’s personal life will seemingly be front and center during the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a brand new trailer for KUWTK Season 16, Khloe is seen breaking down while talking about her split with Tristan Thompson — the father of her little girl, True. She also discussed being in the public eye during the height of her heartbreak.

As many fans already know, Khloe and Tristan split after it was revealed that he had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Woods also makes an appearance in the trailer as Kris Jenner toasts the gal pals, likely on the accomplishment of their shared makeup collaboration.

“It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show, like, this is my life,” Khloe says through tears during an emotional confessional interview for the show.

Later, Khloe is seen talking to someone on the phone, yelling, “My family was ruined.”

“Tristan might love me, whatever that means, he has no respect for me whatsoever,” Khloe’s voice is heard saying over clips of her working and posing during photo shoots.

However, Khloe Kardashian later puts things into perspective saying, “True is the best thing that’s happened to me, ever.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian may have a lot of bad feelings towards Tristan Thompson at the moment — but she also knows that she needs to have a civil relationship with him for the sake of their daughter, True.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe is determined to get to a place where she can forgive Tristan for everything he’s done to her, including two very public cheating scandals in the span of a year.

“Khloe is in a lot of pain right now but she’s doing her best to keep a positive attitude. She knows True needs a happy and healthy mommy. That is driving her and giving her strength to stay in her happy place. As unforgivable as Tristan’s behavior is, she’s bound and determined to forgive him,” an insider told the outlet.

Thompson is currently living in Cleveland, where he plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cavaliers. The basketball season is quickly coming to an end for the team, and it seems likely that Tristan will return to L.A. for the summer. There, he’ll be able to see his daughter, and his son from a previous relationship. Hopefully he will reconnect with the kids.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s split when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for new episodes on March 31.