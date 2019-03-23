Khloe Kardashian Wants To Forgive Tristan Thompson After Second Cheating Scandal, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split last month after the NBA player’s second cheating scandal within the span of a year. However, Khloe doesn’t want to continue to harbor anger for her ex.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is hoping to forgive Tristan Thompson for breaking her heart, and publicly humiliating her not once, but twice over the past year.

Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn’t want to feel any negative feelings toward the father of her child, and knows that her daughter, True Thompson, needs her parents to be civil toward one another going forward.

“Khloe is in a lot of pain right now but she’s doing her best to keep a positive attitude. She knows True needs a happy and healthy mommy. That is driving her and giving her strength to stay in her happy place. As unforgivable as Tristan’s behavior is, she’s bound and determined to forgive him.”

In insider goes on to add that while Kardashian wants to forgive her baby daddy’s behavior, she’s not going to forget about it, and has no interest in getting back together with the unfaithful basketball star in the future.

“Khloe knows the worst thing she can do is drag around resentment and anger, she doesn’t want that kind of baggage. She has a huge capacity for forgiveness so it’ll happen I’m sure, but she’s not there yet. She’s still going through her grief,” the insider adds.

The source also reveals that Khloe Kardashian is still working on accepting what Tristan Thompson did to her, and how she plans to go forward in the future.

Although she wants to forgive her ex-boyfriend, she’s not in denial, says the source, adding that Kardashian knows for a fact that things between she and Thompson have to be over following his latest cheating scandal.

As many fans will remember, Khloe and Tristan split after he allegedly cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The pair ended their relationship just after Valentine’s Day, and Kardashian seemingly hasn’t looked back since.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tristan is allegedly doing everything he can to win Khloe back. Sources tell Radar Online that Thompson has been sending Kardashian lavish gifts and telling her that he is still madly in love with her, but that her family is cautioning her against taking him back.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s break up when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for new episodes this month.