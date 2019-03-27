Jussie Smollett’s Dropped Charges Have Reportedly Divided The ‘Empire’ Cast & Crew

Jussie Smollett has had the charges against him for allegedly staging his own attack dropped. The actor has maintained his innocence throughout all of the drama, but not everyone believes him, including some of the cast and crew on his TV series, Empire.

According to TMZ, many members of the cast and crew at Empire think that Jussie Smollett is guilty of staging his own attack and are stunned at the “lack of consequences” the actor is facing. Those people reportedly don’t want him to return to his job on the show, where he plays fan favorite character, Jamal Lyon.

Sources tell the outlet that the cast and crew are completely divided about Smollett’s case and the possible return to the series. There are many who reportedly believe Jussie is innocent, and see the charges being dropped as a way to prove that and move on with production. The writers of the show are said to be particularly supportive of Smollett.

Meanwhile, those who are not supportive of Jussie are said to want him off the show if it returns for Season 6 later this year. They believe that the actor is a liability to the series and that it would be a better environment if he was no longer on set.

However, Jussie Smollett isn’t out of the woods yet. Although the charges against him were dropped, the FBI is still investigating the letter that was sent to Smollett eight days before the attack to determine whether or not it was Jussie who crafted the letter.

If the FBI can prove that Smollett is responsible for sending the letter, which included racist and homophobic speech, the actor could face federal charges.

According to NBC, following the charges being dropped, Jussie released a statement about the ordeal, revealing that he would like nothing more than to get back to work and move on with his life.

“I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I was accused of. I would not bring my family, our lives, or the movement through a fire like this. I just wouldn’t,” Smollett said during his quick press conference on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police say the charges being dropped are like a “punch in the gut,” claiming that they were prepared to go to trial and that they have “rock solid evidence” that the actor did stage the attack on himself earlier this year.

It remains to be seen if Jussie Smollett will return to Empire for Season 6.