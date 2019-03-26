Rosie O’Donnell Claps Back At Elisabeth Hasselbeck: ‘My Crush On You Was Not Sexual, Sorry You Got Scared’

The war of words between former View co-hosts Rosie O’Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck continues.

Rosie was the latest one to strike in the battle, sending a tweet directly to Elisabeth after she appeared on an episode of The View this morning to promote her own new book. Of course, while she was there, Hasselbeck was asked what she thought about Rosie having said she had a crush on her and she gave her two cents. Shortly after that, Rosie struck back.

“Hey eh – my crush on u was not sexual – sorry u got scared – surely u recall b4 it all went wrong – i never objectified u – i did find u fantastic – broadway shows – my pool -we were friends once god love ya kid – i always did #hasselbeck #raminSUX,” O’Donnell tweeted along with a bunch of heart emojis.

So far, the post has earned the comedienne a lot of attention with over 300 comments as well as 100-plus retweets and 1,600-plus likes. Some fans commented on the tweet to take sides while countless others told the two women to grow up and take the high road.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, it all began when Rosie O’Donnell admitted that she had “a little bit of a crush” on Elisabeth Hasselbeck in Ramin Setoodeh’s new book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View. The girls only starred together on the show for a year and were oftentimes seen fighting on the show but Rosie says that she was actually fond of Elisabeth.

O’Donnell also goes on to share that she thinks that Elisabeth’s past as an athlete was evidence of “underlying lesbian undertones on both parts” when it came to their relationship. But then today, The Inquisitr reported that Hasselbeck shared her thoughts on Rosie’s words on the set of her former show.

“I’d like to be able to say that I didn’t, but I read that,” Hasselbeck responded.

“I’ll be very honest. I read it and I immediately started praying. I think it can be addressed with both truth and grace.”

Elisabeth then went on to say that the comments made by her former co-worker were “disturbing and wrong,” and that they objectified women in the workplace. She also said that if Rosie were a man, her comments could have been considered sexual assault.

To end her rant on The View, the TV personality slammed Rosie for suggesting that all athletes were gay, saying it was “unfair and untrue.”