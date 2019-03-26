Stassi Schroeder’s Boyfriend Beau Clark Suffers Meltdown In Mexico

Are Stassi and Beau breaking up?

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark had a blowout during her birthday party earlier this season on Vanderpump Rules and soon, fans will be seeing the couple come to blows for a second time.

In a sneak peek of the April 1 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder is seen confronting Clark about his desire to party hard, even after hours.

“I don’t want to be with somebody that at 3 in the morning wants to go and still party,” she tells him in the clip.

At the time the scene was filmed, Schroeder and Clark appeared to be waking up from a wild night out with their co-stars in Mexico.

As the clip continues, Clark is seen questioning how his relationship with Schroeder will work if she doesn’t trust him when he goes out. However, according to Schroeder, it doesn’t seem that their issue is about trust. Instead, she seems to be concerned about Clark’s priorities.

After telling cameras she didn’t want to keep Clark “prisoner” from his party boy lifestyle, Schroeder said that she wants Clark to simply move on from his partying ways and settle down to a less-eventful life.

“I want him to want to be my prisoner,” she explained in a cast confessional.

Unfortunately, Clark doesn’t seem to understand where Schroeder is coming from and feels damaged by the comments she’s made to him about their relationship.

“I feel battered,” he tells her in another segment of the sneak peek.

Schroeder and Clark went through a number of ups and downs throughout filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 but despite their hard times, they stuck together and appear to be in a great place today. In fact, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder recently opened up about her desire to have kids, potentially before she and Clark wed.

Last week, while appearing on Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s podcast series, Make Speidi Famous Again, Schroeder said she was more focused on getting a family started than walking down the aisle.

“I want to get pregnant, honestly before I even — I mean I more have like babies on the brain than I do getting married,” she explained, according to a report from Page Six.

“I’m really excited to be a mom,” she added.

Schroeder and Clark have been dating since early last year.

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.