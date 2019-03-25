Luann de Lesseps Says She Hasn’t Seen Ex-Husband Tom D’Agostino In Over 18 Months

Luann de Lesseps has moved on from ex Tom D’Agostino, and she’s not looking back.

Currently, the 53-year-old is touring the country for her cabaret show, and recently made a stop in Atlantic City, New Jersey. According to Page Six, there is a question and answer segment in the show where audience members can ask the Bravo star whatever they would like. One member of the crowd at Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel & Casino asked de Lesseps when the last time she saw ex Tom D’Agostino was — and the countess was incredibly candid.

“To be perfectly honest, I have not seen Tom like in 18 months — a long time. But I try to avoid the Upper East Side at all costs.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City know, Tom and Luann’s marriage was very short-lived. The couple wed on New Year’s Eve in 2016, but ended up separating just 7 months later. In part of her cabaret show, Lu discusses the divorce, saying that Tom cheated on her — but also that she’s not going to give back the wedding ring.

Prior to marrying Tom, de Lesseps was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 through 2009. The pair have two children together — daughter Victoria and son Noel. During another part of her Atlantic City show, another fan asked de Lesseps for advice on how to navigate through a divorce.

“I’ve done it twice girlfriend, I have a little experience. Take the high road. Don’t get down and dirty. And believe me, you’ll get out quicker and things will be easier,” she dished. “You get a lot with honey. Don’t be mean and nasty.”

But her love life was definitely not the only thing that was discussed at her sold-out performance of her #CountessandFriends Cabaret Show. As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, the reality star was also asked to reveal her least favorite housewife from the franchise. Though her answer was not a current cast member, it certainly came as a shock to some members of the audience.

“I would say Alex McCord,” she told the audience. “Oh my god and Simon [van Kempen], oh my god!”

Fans who have followed the hit Bravo show from the very beginning know that Alex McCord and her husband, Simon van Kempen, appeared in the first four seasons of the show. During the couple’s time on the reality series, Luann made a few digs at the pair — even referring to Alex’s Louis Vuitton shoes as “Herman Munster shoes.”

It does not appear as though McCord has responded to de Lesseps’ most recent comments, but she and her husband are currently residing in Australia with their two boys.