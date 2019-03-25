‘Diva’ Jordyn Woods ‘Makes’ Own Mother Push Airport Luggage As Career Catapults

The 'diva' has landed.

It’s been just over a week since Elle reported Jordyn Woods being “flooded” with business offers. The February 2019 cheating scandal that made this girl front-page news now seems to be making her career.

On March 25, 2019, Woods landed at London’s Heathrow Airport. Seemingly making the most of her headline-making, the (possibly former) best friend to Kylie Jenner is in the UK to promote here eyelash brand, Eylure. As The Daily Mail reports, the airport arrival came with the “diva” streak well-known to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

While Woods traveled light with just a Dior handbag, the newspaper reports that her mother was the one lugging the heavy stuff. With photos showing Elizabeth Woods pushing a cart containing two large suitcases and a Louis Vuitton holdall, it’s no surprise that the picture made headlines.

As per ABC News, Red Table Talk showed us a tearful Woods as she admitted kissing Tristan Thompson back in February 2019.

“I’m no homewrecker.”

While Khloe Kardashian and her extended family seem to have sided with Woods, one trait is now manifesting above all. It’s called the “diva” behavior that Hollywood now expects (and the Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to). Woods updated her Instagram shortly before her flight to announce her visit.

“I am so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eylureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug. All three lashes will be available in stores on the 25th of March!'”

There’s no denying that this girl’s recent scandal has acted as the biggest career boost ever. This time last year, Jordyn Woods was known for one thing only – being Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Lucrative as this may have been with Jordyn’s Kylie Cosmetics collaboration, it’s nothing compared to where Woods now stands.

On March 23, the Inquisitr reported that Woods is set to star in a music video. Her clothing line is likely selling faster than ever, but it’s Woods herself who has become a household name. In an age where media exposure is everything, this model and influencer appears to be capitalizing on her fame in much the same way as the Kardashians.

As The Daily Mail reports, Woods arrived at London’s Heathrow airport in a fur-meets-athleisurewear look of muted grays, shades, and crisp-white sneakers. Admittedly, seeing her mother act as the bell boy doesn’t paint Woods in the best light. Jordyn is 21 years old.

While nowhere near the billionaire status of Kylie Jenner, Woods is nonetheless climbing the ranks. Her Instagram following now sits at 9.6 million. While Woods’ relationship with Jenner appears to hang in the balance, one thing seems to be going up – Jordyn’s own bank balance. Clearly, the behavior is “keeping up.”