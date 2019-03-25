Zack Snyder Breaks Down The Martha Moment From ‘Batman V Superman’

Zack Snyder is finally speaking out about the choices he made in the DC Extended Universe’s (DCEU) first attempt at a shared universe with his Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice, as reported by ComicBook.com. As part of a 3-night event at the Pasadena’s ArtCenter College of Design entitled The Director’s Cuts, 3 of Snyder’s movies were screened along with enlightening Q&A session with the director himself.

Snyder is famously the man responsible for Warner Bros. unofficial DCEU. The universe began with Snyder’s reinvention of Superman to the masses and his introduction of Henry Cavill as the character in Man Of Steel. His follow up was Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice, during which he planted the seeds for a team-up film. When Justice League was eventually made, Snyder was in the middle of post-production when a personal tragedy, along with creative differences with WB, saw Snyder be replaced with Joss Whedon. This resulted in what’s now known as a Frankenstein film, due to the mismatched tone and style of Justice League.

Snyder has been relatively quiet since, but in this new event, he sits down and discusses the details about the behind the scenes thoughts that went into one of the most controversial and critiqued sequences of Batman V. Superman.

Actors Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, director Zack Snyder, actors Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa speak onstage at CinemaCon 2017. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Batman V. Superman saw a direct conflict between the God-like Superman (Henry Cavill), and the non-powered but veteran vigilante Batman (Ben Affleck). The difference in their philosophies brings them to blows, but it ends when a weakened Superman utters his mom’s name, Martha, requesting Batman to save her, as she had been kidnapped at that time by Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg). Coincidentally, Batman’s mother’s name is also Martha, which gives the superhero pause and eventually ends the conflict between them. It’s a scene that’s often mocked as fans were disappointed that such a trivial moment ended a conflict based on perspective and ideologies that had been built up during the rest of the movie.

Snyder addresses the rationale behind choosing the name Martha as a point of commonality between the two characters.

“That’s a tough one. And we sort of were just throwing down on their humanity and Batman realizes Superman has humanity, he’s not just a creature, he’s a man — he’s an alien, but he is as human as, in a lot of ways, he’s more human than him, right? He’s sort of embraced all the good parts of the human race, and so Batman’s able to sort of see, in a lot of ways, a thing that he is not. And I think that that was how we started to talk about it.”

Snyder previously explained the scene immediately after the release of Batman V. Superman, as reported by Screen Rant.

“You know, they’re both born and live in a world where someone can care about them and mourn them, and they can love their mother.”

Zack Snyder’s next project will be the Netflix original film Army Of The Dead.