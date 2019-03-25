Mike Pence Says Today Is ‘A Great Day For America’ After Mueller Report Is Released

Mike Pence celebrated Sunday as “a great day for America” after the Attorney General William Barr shared the Mueller report’s findings with Congress. The vice president cheered the report’s release as proof that there was no collusion or obstruction of justice from Trump or from within Trump’s inner circle, according to the New York Post.

Barr released a statement on Sunday that claimed that the Mueller report indicated that Trump and his campaign did not collude with Russia in the 2016 election. Pence reiterated this information in a statement of his own on Sunday.

“Today is a great day for America, President Trump and our entire administration. After two years of investigation, and reckless accusations by many Democrats and members of the media, the Special Counsel has confirmed what President Trump said along; there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election,” he said.

He then added that the report definitely confirmed that Trump was not guilty of obstructing justice.

“The Attorney General also confirmed that there was no obstruction of justice. This total vindication of the President of the United States and our campaign should be welcomed by every American who cherishes the truth and the integrity of our elections,” Pence said.

However, the report itself says the opposite. It states that while there was no evidence of a crime, the report did not exonerate the commander in chief, either. That didn’t stop Pence from stating otherwise.

Pence also assured the American public that the administration would focus on the issues that matter to the country.

Barr stated in his letter that both he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein did not see enough evidence to pursue criminal charges against the president.

Robert S. Mueller III spent nearly two years investigating the question of whether Trump or his associates colluded with Russia in order to influence the 2016 campaign. While he did find that several Russian individuals offered to help the campaign, there was no evidence to implicate the president. On the question of obstruction of justice, Mueller and his team made no determination.

The report is seen as a victory for Trump, lifting a threat that has hung over the administration for the past two years. Trump also celebrated the news, saying that it was a “complete and total exoneration” of him and his colleagues, though that isn’t necessarily the case. He called the investigation an illegal attempt to bring down his administration.