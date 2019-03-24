Rachel Maddow Roasted By James Woods For ‘Crying’ Over ‘Failed Coup Attempt’ Against Trump

Political pundit Rachel Maddow was dragged on Twitter by actor James Woods recently, with the latter taking to Twitter to share a video clip which had allegedly been originally proliferated by a Karli Bonne.

In the clip, one which has been viewed over 1.5 million times per the social media service, a woman can be heard hysterically laughing over a zoomed-in clip of Maddow relating the news that the Mueller report had recommended no further indictments. The special counsel and his team of investigators had been charged with leading a probe into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election — an investigation which was frequently derided as a “witch hunt” by Trump and his backers. With Robert Mueller’s investigation finalized, and producing “no evidence of collusion between [the] Trump campaign and Russia,” per The Wall Street Journal, many opponents of the president were perhaps understandably upset by the news.

After Karli Bonne’s share went viral, her account was suspended. She promptly evaded said ban and posted the same video from a second account. That, too, was suspended. James Woods then took up the torch, and reposted the video to his own — verified — Twitter account. As of this writing, that video remains in place, and Woods’ account remains active.

The account of Karli Bonne was suspended simply for showing this looney toon crying over a failed coup attempt… pic.twitter.com/VCe9dwXp2y — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 23, 2019

Calling the television pundit a “looney toon” who was “crying over a failed coup attempt,” James Woods left very little room for misinterpretation of his stance on the matter. He wasn’t the only one troubled not only by Karli Bonne’s banning by Twitter administrators, however. Congressman Devin Nunes, a Republican representative from California, also tweeted his thoughts on the matter — saying that it was “troubling” if, in fact, Bonne was banned from the social media platform, ostensibly for mocking a public figure.

James Woods has had an acrimonious relationship with Twitter in the past, per The Toronto Star, having been previously banned from the platform for posting a meme related to the 2018 midterm elections. According to Global News, the meme displayed three grinning men in an urban setting below a banner reading “We’re making a Woman’s Vote worth more by staying home.” The image was accompanied by the hashtags #LetWomenDecide and #NoMenMidterm next to a borrowed Democrat logo reading “Democrats: Change That Matters.”

LOL — the Russia Today and conservative media news this morning that I **wept** — I cried and cried — through the show last night. LOLololol. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 23, 2019

For her part, Maddow denies that she was getting teary-eyed during the segment, herself taking to Twitter to mock the very notion. Nonetheless, it seems that this social media feud is far from over, and politicos on both sides of the aisle can’t wait to see what might come next.