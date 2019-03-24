Meghan Markle Already Has Post Maternity Leave Plans

Palace insiders say that Duchess Meghan plans to attend the One Young World summit in October.

With her last weeks before the birth of Baby Sussex, Meghan Markle is planning her post-maternity leave schedule, beginning with an appearance at an annual conference in October when the baby will be approximately six months old.

Vanity Fair says that Duchess Meghan doesn’t expect to be away from her royal duties for long, as she and Prince Harry are already making plans for the fall. Their first official outing as a couple will be to attend the One Young World summit, but it won’t take them too far from home, as the event is in London. One Young World will feature thousands of young leaders from all over the world to participate in a forum.

A palace source says that Prince Harry is encouraging the Duchess of Sussex to make her mark.

“Harry is keen to support Meghan in developing her own role and the opportunity to partner with a cause so close to her heart is an ideal steppingstone. All being well with the baby, the timing is perfect for her to expand her Commonwealth work through this new One Young World partnership with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.”

Markle has been involved with this event since 2014, before she started dating Prince Harry. At the 2014 conference in Dublin, she addressed the delegates, and she did the same again in Ottawa in 2016.

Plus, the one fashion-forward maternity brand she's sported multiple times. https://t.co/Jv57WswNZh — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) March 24, 2019

The Sun says that Queen Elizabeth has taken note of Duchess Meghan’s work ethic, and her willingness to keep plugging away, despite being heavily pregnant. Despite being in her third trimester, Markle attended the christening for the Tindall family as well as paying a condolence call on representatives from New Zealand after the tragic mosque shooting.

A palace source says the queen is in awe of the Duchess of Sussex and her energy level.

“The Queen is amazed by the Duchess’ energy and stamina, given that she is heavily pregnant. For the queen and her generation, you generally hid your bump and put your feet up in this stage of pregnancy but Meghan hasn’t stopped.”

The Inquisitr reported that Duchess Meghan’s last official event on the calendar was Commonwealth Day, and the palace stated that until after the birth of the baby, the Duchess of Sussex would only take private meetings. But Markle doesn’t seem to be a Netflix-and-chill kind of gal, so it is possible that she might be seen in public before the birth of the prince or princess, though it won’t be at an official event.