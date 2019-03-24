Corey Lewandowski On Mueller Investigation: ‘This Is A Vindication For The President’

After nearly two years, Special Counsel Robert Mueller finalized his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. Mueller submitted his final report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, prompting wild reactions and intense speculation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Democrats are vowing to launch even more investigations into President Trump and are calling on Barr to release the full report so that the American public can read Mueller’s conclusions.

Conservatives and Trump allies, on the other hand, are seizing the opportunity to criticize both Mueller and Congressional Democrats. Trump confidants implicated in the investigation celebrated the end of the probe, while conservative media and Republican politicians used the occasion to rip into Robert Mueller and claim vindication for the president.

According to media reports citing Justice Department officials, Mueller has no indictments under seal and the special counsel is not calling for more indictments of individuals affiliated with the president, which is clearly a good sign for Donald Trump and his closest allies.

Former Trump Campaign Chairman Corey Lewandowski joined his conservative colleagues, according to Newsweek, claiming that Trump has been vindicated.

“This is a vindication for the president and his family that after one year, 10 months and six days the Mueller report is concluding something which we already knew, which is there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.”

Lewandowski joked that the New York Times had apologized to President Trump and his family, stating that “the walls are not closing in” on the president, as the media has often claimed. He then said that the media will “never” apologize to Donald Trump, echoing his former boss and describing Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt.

“That will never happen. We will never see the apology from the mainstream media for all the things they said to malign this president about this fake Russia collusion witch hunt,” he said.

Trump's former campaign manager says president has been vindicated as Mueller report shows no collusion https://t.co/JrKj1kYyyg pic.twitter.com/MokW4QXqyz — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 24, 2019

The former Trump campaign chairman also ridiculed House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and California Democrat Eric Swallwell for claiming they had proof of conspiracy, arguing that their collusion claims have “fallen apart.”

The conservative also railed against the Democratic Party as a whole, describing it as “socialist.” Donald Trump and his allies were investigated, according to Lewandowski, because of their “political beliefs.”

While many members of the president’s inner circle have decided to speak to the media and claim vindication, the president has remained silent. According to Mediaite, Trump spent his day golfing with musician Kid Rock.