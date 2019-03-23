TLC Is Working On A Broadway Musical Based On Their Lives, Will Feature New Music

R&B group TLC may be coming to a Broadway stage very soon.

According to Rolling Out, the remaining members of the R&B and hip hop trio are reportedly in the works to bringing their story to stage shows. Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins will reportedly create a show that documents their journey to form the group with their late group member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Lopes passed away in 2002 from a car crash, and Watkins and Thomas have debuted two albums since and have also gone on tour to perform the group’s hits. Thomas spoke to the website Cheddar about the project while promoting the group’s upcoming tour featuring Nelly and Flo Rida.

“We’re also working on the TLC musical and TLC on Broadway,” the singer confirmed. “We’re going to create new music for those projects as well.”

The “Waterfalls” singers took their story to the small screen with their biopic CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story in 2013. The VH1 film starred Keke Palmer as Thomas, Lil Mama as Lopes and Drew Sidora as Watkins. Thomas said the stage show will differ greatly than what the audience has already seen through their movie.

“We didn’t tell everything. We have so many stories to tell,” she teases. “We didn’t tell it all in our biopic we did with VH1. A lot of good stuff. It’s gonna be very emotional but a good ride.”

Thomas also added that she and Watkins are working on new music specifically for the shows. The group announced in 2017 that their self-titled album, which was crowdfunded through Kickstarter, would be the last for the group. They stated that while they would continue to tour, they had “no desire” to return back to recording, deeming the new record industry practices as “too hard.” The album was the group’s first album in 15 years and was met with disappointing sales in its debut week, per Spin. The lackluster numbers are reportedly in part to the group releasing the LP the same day as Jay-Z’s album, 4:44.

While TLC gained notoriety in 1992 with their debut album Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip, the group skyrocketed to fame with their sophomore album CrazySexyCool, which sold 70 million records and earned the trio a Grammy win. However, they filed bankruptcy shortly after due to legal woes from their former management team.

“You are just out there working hard, not making anything, but they are making all the money,” Thomas said. “It was because of our contracts and when people aren’t advising you the proper way. After our first album, there was no renegotiation when your contract is jacked up.”