Robert Durst Sued For Alleged Wrongful Death Of His First Wife

The Estate of Kathleen Durst sues Robert Durst, claiming that he murdered her.

Robert Durst, the famous real estate heir who has been accused of multiple murders in the past, has more impending legal drama to handle. Durst is now being sued by The Estate of Kathleen Durst, who was his first wife, for wrongful death. Durst has, for decades now, been considered the primary suspect in her murder, but obtaining a criminal conviction over Kathleen Durst’s passing presented too many difficulties for a guilty verdict in court. Durst is currently on trial for another murder he allegedly committed, that of his close friend, Susan Berman.

The Estate of Kathleen Durst accuses Durst of his first wife’s murder, claiming that he killed her on January 31, 1982. According to TMZ, the Estate says in the lawsuit that Kathleen was shot in the back of her head, dismembered, and then her body was disposed of. To this day, Kathleen’s body has never been located. The Estate also claims that Durst had a lover at the time, “Dear Prudence” Farrow, and Farrow gave Durst an ultimatum. Farrow wanted him to leave Kathleen or else Farrow would stop seeing Durst. However, a divorce from Kathleen would have cost Durst a large amount of money, and there was also concern that Kathleen knew too much about the illegal actions that Durst’s companies routinely committed.

Currently, Durst is locked up in Los Angeles and due to be put on trial for the death of Susan Berman. Many feel Durst admitted to murdering both Berman and Kathleen while an HBO documentary was being made about him called The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.

“You’re caught… What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course,” Durst said in the documentary, according to TMZ.

Robert Durst Sued for Wrongful Death by Estate of Dead Wife 1:19 PM PT — Durst's attorney, Dick DeGuerin, tells TMZ, "All you have to do is file a lawsuit — but you have to prove it. And that's where they are going to ha… https://t.co/do3y6QahAS #social #cosmetics #lifestyle pic.twitter.com/joVAQa7wps — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 22, 2019

Two years ago, Kathleen Durst was declared legally deceased by a judge. Since Kathleen’s disappearance decades ago, Durst has denied harming Kathleen. However, in the wrongful death lawsuit, the documents state that Durst has admitted to killing Kathleen many times. The lawsuit also mentions the comments durst made during the filming of the HBO documentary, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.” Right before the final part of the documentary was scheduled to air, Durst was arrested in March 2015 in New Orleans.

Durst has never been charged over the disappearance of his first wife. However, he is due to start his trial later in the year for the murder of Susan Berman, who was a close friend of his for years. Durst admitted to Berman that he had killed Kathleen, and then after the admission, shot her in 2000. Prior to her death, authorities were planning on talking to Berman about Kathleen’s death.