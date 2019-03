Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli agreed to consider their $500,000 bribe a donation.

In the college bribery scandal, Fuller House actor Lori Loughlin is potentially in a great deal of trouble with the IRS after she participated in a secretly recorded phone call in which defrauding the government agency was discussed.

PageSix reports that in a telephone conversation recorded by admitted college admissions con William “Rick” Singer, Loughlin agreed to say that her payment of $500,000 was a charitable donation rather than a bribe. The criminal complaint against Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, indicates that the call in question took place on November 29.

Federal investigators asked Singer to assist them in their inquiry into his faux charitable organization and all its participants. On the phone, Singer tells Loughlin that he has already spoken to Giannulli and cleared the plan with him, but he wanted to run it by her too.

“I told Moss already and I wanted to make sure that you knew, as well, if they happened to call you, is that nothing has been said about the girls, your donations helping the girls get into USC to do … crew even though they didn’t do crew.”

Loughlin agrees, assuming the deal is done.

“So we — so we just — so we just have to say we made a donation to your foundation and that’s it, end of story.”

Singer tells Loughlin they are now good to go, but obviously she wasn’t aware he was recording the chat for the federal prosecutor.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been charged with paying Singer $500,000 in order to get daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl ever participated in the sport.

As the evidence mounts, it seems that the entire Loughlin/Giannulli family is suffering reversals of fortune as both students have had to withdraw from USC, and Loughlin has been fired from her Netflix series, Fuller House, and her Hallmark Channel shows, When Calls The Heart and Garage Sale Mysteries according to The Inquisitr.

Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli at one time had a significant Instagram and YouTube following, in addition to a partnership with beauty giant Sephora. But her following has sharply diminished after news of the scandal broke, and Sephora released a statement that they are cutting ties with the former beauty influencer.