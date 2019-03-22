Nikki Bella Says Seeing John Cena With Another Woman Would Hurt

Bella and Cena have stayed friends since they split, but Bella admits that it has been hard to move on.

Former couple John Cena and Nikki Bella have remained on good terms since they ended their relationship, just a few weeks prior to their spring wedding date last year. Although the pair ended their long-term relationship, the two still wanted to be in each other’s lives, and they developed a good friendship. In fact, Bella has said in the past that Cena is still part of her support system, and that she is grateful to have her ex-fiancé in her life. Bella admitted that their break-up was difficult, but said that Cena has been wonderful to her as a friend. She has praised him publicly since the split, calling him an “amazing man,” according to Contact Music.

While maintaining a friendship with Cena has been important to Bella since they split over a year ago, Bella recently admitted that she still cares deeply for Cena. In fact, Bella said that seeing Cena with another woman would “kill” her, even though they have been apart for several months and maintain a successful friendship. Bella has tried to move on from Cena since their relationship ended, but she is aware that watching Cena move on would devastate her.

Nikki Bella, 35, talked about her feelings for Cena in a preview used to advertise the season finale of her show, Total Bellas. In the clip, Bella is discussing her emotions for Cena with her twin sister, Brie. During that conversation, Bella made a difficult admission.

”No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s going to kill me. I still have a long way to go, but honestly I’m ready for a new me,” Bella said, according to Contact Music.

Nikki Bella: Seeing John Cena with another woman would hurt Nikki Bella says seeing John Cena with someone else will ''kill'' her. The 35-year-old reality star ended her romance with her former fiancé just weeks befor… https://t.co/C88pO3DgH1 #entertainment #lifestyle #culture pic.twitter.com/5X72pEGfoq — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 22, 2019

While Bella still struggles to move on from her relationship with Cena, she is trying to overcome the situation. Since that conversation with her twin sister, Bella has gone on several dates with different men, including Peter Kraus and Artem Chigvinstev, who was her Dancing with the Stars partner in 2017. Cena became aware that Bella was dating, and he announced that he was happy for her.

”John is happy that Nikki has moved on because the end of their relationship was extremely toxic. He has finally moved on as well and is in a good place,” a source said, according to Contact Music. ”In the end they just both realized that they are better off apart. She made him out to be a monster and he kind of was in the end. But she harbors no hard feelings towards him either. It just ran its course.”