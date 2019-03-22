Beto O’Rourke’s Face Used As Inspiration For Crop Circle

There are currently almost 20 Democrats who have officially declared that they are running for president, but only one of them has his face in a crop circle. The man who currently holds this “honor” is Beto O’Rourke, according to an article by CNN. The huge portrait of O’Rourke covers about two acres of land and is located in his home state of Texas, near the city of Austin.

The artist, Stan Herd, said that he made the crop circle because he’s a fan of the former Congressman.

“I like his populist appeal. He’s someone who will not change. He has stature, speaks the truth and is not beholden to the religious extremes,” he added.

Herd’s website describes him as an “earthworks artist,” who has been making these larger-than-life pieces for more than 40 years. He has also reportedly been called “The Father Of Crop Art” by veteran journalist Dan Rather. He has created these crop circles outside of the United States as well. According to his site, he has made them in China, Canada, Europe, South America, Cuba, Australia, Japan, and the Arab Emirates.

Beto O’Rourke isn’t the only Democrat that he’s “painted,” as he’s also done a portrait of President Barack Obama in Dallas.

This Beto O'Rourke crop circle stretches across 2 acres of rural farmland near the airport in Austin, Texas. The artist behind it describes the work as a "grass-roots" project. https://t.co/7debeysy30 pic.twitter.com/0ylbL1D6xL — CNN (@CNN) March 21, 2019

Beto O’Rourke declared that he was running for president earlier this month, and has already shown that he can be a frontrunner where fundraising is concerned. As The Guardian reports, the O’Rourke campaign claims that they have already raised $6.1 million, which edges out Bernie Sanders as the lead fundraiser among all the other Democratic candidates who have declared their intention to go against Trump in 2020. Sanders has raised $5.9 million.

The former Congressman has also previously received a donation from an unlikely source. The Hill reports that Jared Kushner’s brother, Joshua, chipped in $2,600 to his race to unseat Ted Cruz. According to The Hill, Joshua Kushner regularly donates to Democrats, however. But Trump may not be too happy knowing that someone related to his son-in-law donated money to a man who could soon become his main rival in the battle for the Oval Office.

But it hasn’t all been peachy for O’Rourke since the news of his candidacy went public. Unflattering details about his past have already surfaced, like the fact that he used to be a hacker. As WIRED notes, he was once a member of a notorious hacker group called Cult Of The Dead Cow. During his hacker phase, O’Rourke wrote a short story about mowing kids down with a car, Salon notes. He recently said that he’s now “mortified” by it.

“I’m mortified to read it now, incredibly embarrassed, but I have to take ownership of my words,” he said during an interview, as reported by Salon. “Whatever my intention was as a teenager doesn’t matter, I have to look long and hard at my actions, at the language I have used, and I have to constantly try to do better.”