Thomas Ravenel Says ‘Southern Charm’ Was The ‘Worst Mistake’ Of His Life

The South Carolina felon is complaining that Kathryn Dennis and Bravo should not 'profit from litigation.'

Former South Carolina State treasurer Thomas Ravenel says that participating in five seasons of the Bravo reality show Southern Charm was the “worst mistake” of his life. Ravenel is making additional filings in court in a last-ditch attempt to keep all footage of his children, Kensington Calhoun and St. Julien Rembert Ravenel, from being aired on the sixth season of the Bravo series, set to air next month.

The Blast reports that Thomas Ravenel wants to seal the entire custody case, which would, in turn, block any footage in the upcoming series that even mentions the custody dispute, whether the children are in it or not. In the past, before Ravenel was fired by Bravo, the series covered the custody dispute at length when his ex Kathryn Dennis was in a vulnerable position, but now that the former politician is facing jail time in a sexual assault case, he wants the case sealed.

Now that Ravenel is no longer under contract with Bravo, he says that the network and Dennis shouldn’t be able to profit as a result of his reversal of fortune.

“Sealing this case will do no good if Bravo and Kathryn are allowed to discuss this litigation on TV or social media.”

#SouthernCharm #ThomasRavenel SOUTHERN CHARM: THOMAS RAVENEL SUBPOENAS PATRICIA ALTSCHUL

Thomas claims Patricia and his ex, Kathryn Dennis colluded against him.https://t.co/jwRmvyIjYJ — Formerly Brightly5 (@Brightly50) March 16, 2019

Ravenel says he is afraid if he can’t have the footage pulled, Dennis and the cast will be able to tell the story from their point of view, and he will come off as a bad parent.

“Bravo and Kathryn will be at liberty to control the public narrative of this litigation and shape the story as it suits them, and my children will bear the shame of being fathered by a man the public believes is a monster, an abuser and a narcissist.”

The former politician who served 10 months in federal prison for cocaine possession with intent to distribute says that being the “star” of Southern Charm was the worst decision of his life. He said it portrayed him as someone with extreme wealth and embarrassed his family. He added that being on the hit Bravo show has made him a target of people who want to gain some level of fame.

“The worst mistake of my life was agreeing to be the star of the reality TV show Southern Charm. It amplified my past notoriety, showcased my wealth I accumulated through decades of hard work, and made me a walking target for men and women eager to get in front of the camera.”

Ravenel is also asking the judge to throw out Bravo’s demand for their former employee to pay all of their legal fees for dragging them into his family matter, says The Inquisitr. They say that Ravenel was fine with the information airing on television when he was getting a paycheck, but since he was banned from the season five reunion and subsequently terminated, he’s angry.

Bravo added that if Ravenel wanted to keep the matter out of the public eye, he would stop posting on social media in an attempt to curry favor and involving others in his family drama.

“If Ravenel actually wants to stem the public flow of information about this custody dispute, then his recourse is to stop his own public mudslinging in the pleadings he has filed in this case, stop posting photos and videos of his children on the internet.”

Before the end of the month, Ravenel’s lawyer will depose cast member Patricia Altschul, according to Celebrity Insider, in an effort to show the world that the mother of executive producer Whitney Sudler-Smith and his ex, Kathryn Dennis were conspiring against him.

Like Bravo, Altschul is trying to remove herself from what she is calling a private family matter, But Ravenel is insistent.