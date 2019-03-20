Trump Quote-Tweets Larry The Cable Guy To Spread 2-Year-Old Video

President Trump sent a tweet late Tuesday night in which he quote-tweeted the comedian known as Larry the Cable Guy. The tweet contained a video of a teenaged boy being aggressively searched by a TSA agent.

“Not a good situation,” the president tweeted, as he quoted Larry the Cable Guy’s caption of “Absolutely ridiculous! How many times do you have to feel a kid up to figure out he’s not a threat? This is infuriating and hard to watch.”

The Russian nesting doll of a tweet was also retweeting conservative actor James Woods, while the video was posted by an account called Deep State Exposed. That account, per The Washington Post, has ties to the QAnon conspiracy theory, continuing a recent trend of the president retweeting conspiracist accounts.

As pointed out by CNN’s Brian Stelter, the video of the boy being searched was from more than two years ago, and the TSA had published a “mythbusting” blog post about it back in 2017. That post told the story of the 13-year-old boy in the video, who was searched at Dallas-Fort Worth airport. The search, according to TSA, was necessitated after “his laptop alarmed an explosives trace detection machine.”

Trump’s tweet of the security video came in the midst of a late-night series of messages on the president’s favored social media platform. Prior to the Larry the Cable Guy tweet, the president talked about the need to preserve the electoral college and retweeted an op-ed written by his son Donald Trump Jr., complaining about “tech censorship.” After the TSA tweet, the president accused the Democrats of “getting very ‘strange.'”

Not a good situation! https://t.co/uaMcSrX4yM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

After sleeping, presumably, Trump got up and resumed tweeting Wednesday morning, once again referring to George Conway, the conservative lawyer and Trump critic who is married to White House aide Kellyanne Conway, as “VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted.”

He also once again called Mr. Conway a “loser” but added that he is the “husband from hell.”

Took me all of 30 seconds to do some research and find it. https://t.co/aKmYdocOCT — Jennifer Witt (@jwrentalqueen) March 20, 2019

While Trump has gone to battle with various government agencies in his time in office, he has not targeted the TSA often. The president’s budget for 2019 allocated $7.7 billion for the TSA, which included investing $71 million for new technology that would make airport screenings “faster and more effective,” per Transportation Today. However, Rep. John Katko, then the chairman of the subcommittee that oversees TSA, considered that appropriation insufficient.

Numerous TSA employees had delayed paychecks as a result of the government shutdown, per The Inquisitr.