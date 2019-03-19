‘Game Of Thrones’: After Six Seasons Of Slow Pacing, HBO Explains Why Season 7 Went By In A Whirlwind

Fans can also expect the fast pace to continue into the final season of 'Game of Thrones.'

HBO’s Game of Thrones is notorious for it’s long, drawn-out seasons. In fact, it seemed like sometimes it would take an entire season for certain characters to travel from one location to another. However, with the arrival of Season 7 of Game of Thrones, things started to move at an apparent breakneck pace compared to the previous seasons. Now, HBO explains the reason for this.

As Yahoo! points out, the timeline for Game of Thrones can be considered a confusing one. After all, years have obviously passed but, in a place where the winter season can literally take years to arrive, it is hard to gauge just how much time has actually passed. However, based on things such as pregnancies and age reveals, Yahoo! estimates that approximately six or seven years have passed since the pilot episode of Game of Thrones and Season 7.

Many fans, who were used to the slower travel times around Westeros, felt that the pacing was seriously off in Season 7 of Game of Thrones. After all, key players were traveling to and from Dragonstone at a remarkable pace considering the modes of transport offered are via ship, horse, or off their own steam by walking.

HBO

Now, one of HBO’s producers has addressed the pacing issue from Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“We made a choice to ‘just get on with it’ last season,” Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman, told Entertainment Weekly.

“You can sit at home and do the math on how long it took to get the boats from Point A to Point B and whatever that was, yeah, that’s what it was. There’s always something everybody has got to graft on to and I guess that outrage was better than others, so I’ll take it.”

And, it is something that the executives hope to rectify in the final season. Game of Thrones writer, Dave Hill, explains.

“With all the things we were balancing to set things up for season 8, sometimes we had to speed things up within episodes. We had a lot of time cuts the vast majority of viewers didn’t catch. We could have a [title card] on there saying ‘Three Weeks Later,’ but we did not. Sometimes when moving pieces around you’re going to cheat a little bit. [For season 8], we tried to keep more of the time logic rather than jet packs.”

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8 or its subsequent episodes has not yet been released. Although, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length times for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.