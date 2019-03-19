‘The Young And The Restless’ Brings Back Shemar Moore And Victoria Rowell Return For Kristoff St. John Sendoff

In April, The Young and the Restless plans to air a storyline honoring two-time Daytime Emmy winner Kristoff St. John and saying goodbye to his beloved character Neil Winters. Fan favorites Shemar Moore and Victoria Rowell will return for the tribute. Also, Mishael Morgan will join the cast for an episode.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Moore brings Neil’s brother Malcolm Winters to Genoa City in episodes that air April 25 and 26. The last time Moore portrayed Malcolm was in September 2014. Meanwhile, Rowell and Morgan will appear on April 29 during a special tribute to St. John, who passed away unexpectedly at his home at the age of 52 on February 3. The tribute episode will feature remembrances from current and former cast members as well as clips of St. John’s best moments on the show. Since their co-star’s passing, many current and former members of the cast have taken to social media to express their grief at his death.

The show’s executive producer Anthony Morina said, “We all miss Kristoff immensely and are understandably still in a bit of shock. Our hope is that this storyline and tribute episode airing in April will honor the legendary character Kristoff helped create and provide our audience with the opportunity to say a meaningful goodbye to Neil Winters.”

Spoilers reveal that on Tuesday, April 23, news of Neil’s passing will rock Genoa City to its core. The Winters patriarch’s family and friends will gather to share their shock, sorrow, and grief at his passing. The storyline will continue throughout the rest of the week as Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) deal with the death of their father. Plus, Neil’s other family and friends will gather to say their goodbyes.

St. John’s final appearance as Neil, a role he originated in 1991, on Y&R happened on February 6 mere days after his death. The show aired a short tribute that week with promises of this upcoming storylines. Viewers will appreciate seeing Moore back on screen as Malcolm, and they will also enjoy seeing Rowell and Morgan share details about the late actor during the tribute episode.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that the medical examiner released the star’s official cause of death. St. John died of alcohol poisoning and heart disease. In 2014, his son Julian passed away from suicide. He left behind daughters Paris and Lola along with his fiance Kseniya Olegovna Mikhaleva, whom he intended to marry this fall. Many other family, friends, loved ones, and fans continue to mourn the actor’s passing.