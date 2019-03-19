‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Claps Back After Being Trolled Over Makeup-Free Photo

Erika hit back after a troll called her out over a makeup-free photo.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, also known as Erika Girardi, is clapping back on social media after being called out by a troll for a makeup-free photo. People reports that the reality star expertly hit back on Twitter on March 18 while admitting that she’s “not afraid” to be 47-years-old and show off her natural beauty.

The clap back went down after a troll posted the bare-faced snap of the star on social media, which showed her without makeup and with her signature blonde hair tied back into a tight ponytail away from her face as she smiled for the camera.

They then wrote in the caption, “The face you have to wear when Papa Tom cuts your allowance due to his lawsuits,” in reference to a lawsuit that involved her husband Thomas Girardi.

Hitting back, Erika quoted the tweet and revealed that the photo was taken right after she’d gotten a facial.

She then added, “No, I’m not ashamed to be 47.”

The message already has more than 2,500 likes.

The not-so-nice message from the troll came in response to Girardi sending out a good night tweet to her followers that same night, as she wrote, “Goodnight my glamorous friends. Dream big because anything is possible. And I do mean anything.”

Girardi – who has her own makeup collection with Too Faced – then added, “My love to you all” with a heart emoji.

Actually this is me after a facial with no makeup and no, Im not ashamed to be 47. https://t.co/3WmpinGuPt — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) March 19, 2019

The latest controversy surrounding the star comes after Erika was forced to clap back and defend herself back in 2017 after she posted a nude photo of herself – covered only with emoji stars – to her Instagram page.

After Erika Jayne received a whole lot of backlash for stripping down for her followers, she edited the caption of the photo with a response for the haters.

“This is my pre DWTS body,” she wrote in the caption, referring to her stint on Season 24 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

She added a number of other points including, “I posted this knowing most of you would be [judgemental] and couldn’t resist a chance to tear me down and I was right.”

Girardi then continued in the caption of the snap that anyone not loving her photo should “Go be offended at your own life” before adding to the haters who slammed her very revealing social media upload, “I’m living my life to the fullest” with a red heart emoji.

As for how she gets the amazing body and clear skin she’s been showing off on social media, the reality star actually admitted to E! News last year that she’s really not too disciplined with it comes to a healthy lifestyle.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Erika told the outlet that although she grew up around a lot of discipline as a keen dancer, she doesn’t necessarily carry that over into her lifestyle now and doesn’t beat herself up if she misses a gym session.

“The reason for that is it’s hard to manage the time,” the RHOBH shared of why she’s not so regimented when it comes to working out. “The busier you get… I used to be in the gym at 6 [a.m.], do I want to be in there at 5? It’s hard.”