Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Message For Deaf 8-Year-Old Fan Inspired By Her Song

Carrie responded after seeing the 8-year-old enthusiastically signing along to her song in a viral video.

Carrie Underwood had a sweet message for one of her youngest fans after a video of her singing along to her hit with rapper Ludacris, “The Champion,” went viral on social media. Per iHeartRadio, Underwood headed to Twitter this week to reach out to 8-year-old Savannah Dahan after the clip of her enjoying the hit garnered a whole lot of attention online.

The initial video was posted to Twitter by Savannah’s dad, Richard Dahan, and showed the adorable little girl enthusiastically singing along to the empowering hit as it played in the background on a TV screen.

The original video received more than 195,000 views on the social media site and had many of the “Cry Pretty” singer’s fans reaching out to her encouraging her to take a look.

The post did eventually catch the mom-of-two’s attention this week, and she shared a very sweet message for the little girl on her account on March 18.

Re-posting the video on her official Twitter page, the star told Savannah that she thinks she’s “amazing” and would “love” to meet her. Carrie then hinted that she may have something special up her sleeve for the 8-year-old as she added a winking emoji to her post and the hashtag for her upcoming tour, #CryPrettyTour360.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie wrote for the hit for NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LII last year and shared at the time that she wanted it to be a powerful anthem for all those going through hardships.

“When we were writing ‘The Champion,’ our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives,” Underwood explained of the story behind the song, which she co-wrote with Brett James, Chris DeStefano, and Ludacris, per Nash Country Daily.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome,” she then continued as she discussed the hit. “There’s a champion in every single one of us!”

Underwood’s latest message for the young fan comes shortly after she was spotted showing off a brand new look on social media earlier this month.

As The Inquisitr shared, the country superstar’s husband and retired hockey player Mike Fisher posted a very sweet message for Carrie on her 36th birthday on March 10, alongside a sweet snap that showed her rocking a slightly darker hair hue.

The photo came mere weeks after Carrie and Mike welcomed their second child into the world, a son named Jacob, on January 21. The couple is also parents to 4-year-old Isaiah, who celebrated his own birthday last month.