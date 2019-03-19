Rick Santorum Says Donald Trump Should Email His Therapist Rather Than Tweeting

Former Senator Rick Santorum told CNN on Monday that he would rather see Donald Trump email a therapist than use Twitter as his therapy. The Pennsylvania politician appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 to discuss, among other things, the president’s unfocused and chaotic tweet-storm on Sunday.

On Sunday, Trump sent out 29 tweets and retweets on a broad range of topics. The president mused whether the FCC should investigate Saturday Night Live for its lack of balance in who it satirizes and suggested that late-night shows must be in collusion with Russia to attack him so frequently.

He also went after the late Senator John McCain for working with Democrats to send the FBI the Steele dossier, and called on Fox News to bring back Jeanine Pirro after she was suspended. He also criticized General Motors, which announced that it was moving jobs overseas. He also accused Democrats of stealing the election and called on people to support Tucker Carlson, who has been under fire for offensive comments that he has made in the past.

When CNN asked Santorum what he thought of the president’s Twitter rant, the former senator said that he couldn’t defend it, but suggested that it could be a form of therapy for the commander-in-chief.

“Look, there’s nothing I’m going to do to defend the president and this type of activity. He’s doing a good job in many respects as president and then he does this and diverts attention from things that are positive,” he said. “My guess is this is his time to sort of let it all out.”

“I wish he wouldn’t do it. I wish he’d write them and send emails to a therapist as opposed to sending tweets to the general public,” Santorum concluded.

Former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum on Pres. Trump's Twitter habit. #AC360 pic.twitter.com/yc1XNMPi5P — Karim El Hani – كريم الهاني (@Itskarimelhani) March 19, 2019

While Santorum is largely supportive of the president, he has said that he believes Trump will question the legitimacy of the election if he loses in the 2020 election.

“If Donald Trump loses the election no matter what he’s going to question the legitimacy of it. He’s right, he questioned the legitimacy of it when he won. But I think that’s to the extent that it is, it’s just sort of his nature. But the idea that there will be any — any kind of resistance of handing over power is, I think, goes beyond the pale. That just will not happen,” he said.

He added that he believes Trump just can’t accept losing and negative messages about him, but he does believe that the president will give up his seat willingly.